SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Drury University has announced COVID-19 vaccination incentives for students. “We were encouraged to see nearly a third of students get vaccinated in just a few weeks’ time once they became eligible this spring,” Drury President Dr. Tim Cloyd said. “Still, we want to do everything we can to encourage vaccination and that’s why we’ve put together these incentives for students who take this important step to protect themselves and others.”