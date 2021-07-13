Cyclists roll on during 28th annual BRASL

Spirit Lake Chamber officials were up bright and early to welcome participants in the 28th annual BRASL — or Bike Ride Around Spirit Lake — Saturday morning. The yearly ride offers three different routes, the longest of which takes bikers all the way to Jackson, Minnesota, and back. Riders gathered to register ahead of Saturday's 7:30 a.m. start. Some chatted. Some gave their bikes one last check before hitting the road. Some made sure they'd stowed food and water for the trip, but all were ready to roll as they headed north from the starting line in downtown Spirit Lake. (Photos by Seth Boyes)