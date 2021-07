In recent months I have had packages missing or stolen from my mailbox after they were supposedly scanned by the carrier and left in my mailbox. Oddly enough, I know for a fact the packages were too large for my mailbox but the carrier swears they were put in my mailbox. We have since notified our local post office to hold all packages, including UPS and FedEx shipments that sometimes use the U.S. Postal Service, for us to personally pick up in town.