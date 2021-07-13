Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Chad Marshall

bizjournals
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVice President and Division Manager, Charlotte at Evans General Contractors LLC. Chad Marshall has been promoted to Vice President and Division Manager of Evans' Charlotte where he leads the overall growth and financial stability of the office. His expertise in large complex projects ranging from industrial to office and retail, drive value for clients across all of Evans’ core markets. Chad is actively involved in TCA (Tilt-Up Concrete Association) and serves on their Board of Directors for Tilt Up Industry Leaders of Tomorrow.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chad Marshall
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tca#Board Of Directors#Tilt Up
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Retail
News Break
Economy
Related
Businessbizjournals

Chad Hablinski, P.E.

Chairman / Land Development Division Manager at Costello Inc. EDUCATION: Texas A&M University - College Station (College Station, TX) Chad Hablinski, P.E. is now Land Development Division Manager at Costello, Inc., also serving as Chairman of the Board. He has 25+ years of experience in the design of master-planned communities. Chad works with some of the area’s best land developers to create award-winning communities through his experience working with special purpose districts in the Houston area, bringing that experience to Costello’s development teams.
Pittsburgh, PAbizjournals

Pittsburgh Pirates announce new partnership with BetMGM

BetMGM, a Jersey City, New Jersey-based sports betting and digital gaming operator, has entered into a partnership with the Pittsburgh Pirates that will result in BetMGM branding and promotional material featured throughout PNC Park. As part of the partnership, BetMGM will also offer fan-focused promotions and will be featured across...
Jeffersontown, KYbizjournals

Louisville entertainment and amusement company announces merger

Jeffersontown's Bluegrass Karting & Events is merging with Cincinnati-based Full Throttle Adrenaline Park and Detroit-based Kart2Kart. Financial terms were not disclosed in a news release announcing the deal. I've reached out for that and other details and this story could be updated. "The merger has been in the works for...

Comments / 0

Community Policy