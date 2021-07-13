Vice President and Division Manager, Charlotte at Evans General Contractors LLC. Chad Marshall has been promoted to Vice President and Division Manager of Evans' Charlotte where he leads the overall growth and financial stability of the office. His expertise in large complex projects ranging from industrial to office and retail, drive value for clients across all of Evans’ core markets. Chad is actively involved in TCA (Tilt-Up Concrete Association) and serves on their Board of Directors for Tilt Up Industry Leaders of Tomorrow.