The Town of Davidson and Charlotte Water want area residents to be aware that beginning Friday, July 16 at 6:00 p.m. the intersection of NC 115 at Walnut Street will be closed for utility work. The closure will remain in place through Monday, July 19 at 6:00 a.m. During this time, there will be no through access on NC 115/Main Street or access from Walnut Street at the intersection.