Jay Taylor appointed as DSS Special Counsel

On July 12, 2021, the Transylvania County Board of County Commissioners voted unanimously to appoint James “Jay” H. Taylor, III as the full time Special Counsel to the Department of Social Services. Commissioners reached this decision based on the recommendation of a selection committee who interviewed the most qualified candidates for the position. Based on the county’s structure, Mr. Taylor as Special Counsel will work under the management of County Manager Jaime Laughter.