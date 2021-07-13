O'Connor, Thomas
Retired Major Thomas J. O'Connor, III, age 67, of Powder Springs, Georgia passed away Sunday, July 11, 2021. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, July 16, 2021 at Due West United Methodist Church in Marietta with Rev. Lathem Postell officiating. Interment will follow at 1:30pm at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, Georgia. He will lie in state at the church 1 hour prior to the ceremony. The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 15, 2021 from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm at West Cobb Funeral Home and Crematory in Marietta.
