Powder Springs, GA

O'Connor, Thomas

Marietta Daily Journal
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRetired Major Thomas J. O'Connor, III, age 67, of Powder Springs, Georgia passed away Sunday, July 11, 2021. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, July 16, 2021 at Due West United Methodist Church in Marietta with Rev. Lathem Postell officiating. Interment will follow at 1:30pm at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, Georgia. He will lie in state at the church 1 hour prior to the ceremony. The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 15, 2021 from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm at West Cobb Funeral Home and Crematory in Marietta. Online guest book at www.westcobbfuneralhome.com.

www.mdjonline.com

Comments / 0

