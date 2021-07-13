Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

Cornel West Has Announced He's Leaving Harvard And Says The School Has Lost Its Way

NPR
 12 days ago

Cornel West, one of the nation's foremost Black scholars and an outspoken progressive activist, has announced his resignation from Harvard University, accusing the school of "intellectual and spiritual bankruptcy of deep depths." West, who earlier this year said he was giving up his drive for tenure at Harvard Divinity School...

text.npr.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cornel West
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unc#Journalism School#Harvard University#Harvard Divinity School#Palestinian#Npr#Unc#Hannah Jones#The New York Times#Howard University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
University of North Carolina
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
News Break
Society
News Break
Twitter
Related
CollegesNew York Post

Civil rights activist Cornel West resigns from Harvard

Famed civil rights activist Cornel West announced he is leaving his post at Harvard University’s Divinity School in a scathing resignation letter — accusing the institution of “spiritual rot” and describing it as in a state of “decay and decline.”. In a letter shared to Twitter on Monday night, the...
Harvard, MABoston Globe

Cornel West releases ‘candid’ resignation letter to Harvard dean

Cornel West, the public intellectual and activist who announced in March that he was resigning his teaching position at Harvard following what he said was the denial of his request to be considered for tenure, on Monday night released the letter he sent to his dean in June that made the move official.
CollegesBlack Mountain News

Cornel West publishes resignation letter saying Harvard University is in 'decay'

Cornel West, an activist and professor, is parting ways with Harvard University once again. In a resignation letter shared on social media, West cited "superficial diversity" and "political prejudices" as reasons for leaving the Ivy League school. Monday night, West published his one-page letter, claiming that after 15 years teaching...
POTUSPosted by
Axios

Cornel West resigns from Harvard, says institution is in "decline and decay"

Cornel West, a prominent Black philosopher and activist, announced Monday that he has resigned from his position at Harvard University’s Divinity School, citing a tenure dispute and saying the institution is in "decline and decay." Why it matters: The 68-year-old's resignation comes amid a broader discussion about the treatment of...
CollegesPosted by
@LockerRoom

Tenure Troubles Extend to Harvard, Cornel West

Battles over tenure are not unique to UNC-Chapel Hill and controversial journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones. Aron Ravin writes at National Review Online about another case of a high-profile African-American lodging a complaint against a prestigious school. Cornel West is an esteemed leftist academic who has taught at Harvard, Princeton, and Yale....
Moviesthefocus.news

Did you know Cornel West was in the Matrix movies? Ex-Harvard prof's cameo explored

Philosopher, activist and public intellectual Cornel West last night tweeted out the “candid” letter, addressed to his Harvard Dean, that confirmed his resignation. But, lest those following his tenure fracas are unaware of Cornel West’s relationship to The Matrix, directed by the Wachowskis, here are the details on his involvement – plus, what are his net worth and salary?
Collegesphillytrib.com

Decades before Nikole Hannah-Jones, another Howard professor ignited outrage

Journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones recently decided to turn down the University of North Carolina’s belated offer of tenure and instead take a position at Howard University. It is fitting that Hannah-Jones, whose Pulitzer-Prize winning “1619 Project” fueled controversy over how U.S. history is understood and taught, has ultimately chosen Howard, a historically Black university affectionately known by its alums as “The Mecca.”
Politicsshorefire.com

Has the New York Times Lost Its Way? Virtual Debate and Live Roundtable from Intelligence Squared U.S. July 29

Yascha Mount (Atlantic) and Batya Ungar-Sargon (Newsweek) say yes. Virginia Heffernan (LA Times) and Frank Sesno (fmr. CNN) say no. The New York Times has never been without its critics. Lately, however, the criticism has been coming faster, from both outside and inside the Times newsroom. A recurring complaint is that the paper has sacrificed balance to pursue goals aligned with social justice and play to its generally liberal subscriber base. "Objectivity" as a value is out at the paper of record, the criticism goes, and the Times has changed for the worse. Not so, say its defenders. Yes, the Times has evolved, but in ways that make its journalism more responsive to these tumultuous times, when truth in public life is under assault. By casting a critical lens on the historically disenfranchised, the Times is catching up on stories it should have started telling a long time ago. This, say the paper's supporters, is progress. In light of this divide over one of America's most fundamental and historic sources of news and information, on July 29, nonpartisan debate series Intelligence Squared U.S. debuts a new debate on the motion "The New York Times Has Lost Its Way."
Collegesabcnews4.com

Hillsdale College's 1776 curriculum focuses on 'evidence,' says assistant provost

WASHINGTON (SBG) - Hillsdale College in Michigan has launched a new free curriculum described as a “corrective agent against identity politics and critical race theory.”. “We live at a time right now where the very foundation of our nation is being questioned. We're having a national debate right now about whether the American founding is something that we should be ashamed of or something that we should be proud of,” said assistant provost Dr. Kathleen O’Toole to The National Desk’s Jan Jeffcoat. “We think that that's an important question for students and teachers to be able to take up responsibly in classrooms.”
Philadelphia, PAtemple.edu

Dr. Nancy Pleshko named Associate Dean for Research & Graduate Studies

It has been a busy few months for Dr. Nancy Pleshko. First, the Laura H. Carnell Professor of Bioengineering was elected Fellow by the American Institute of Medical & Biological Engineering. She was joined by 173 colleagues in being elected to the College of Fellows, which comprises the top two percent of medical and biological engineers in the country.
U.S. PoliticsObserver-Reporter

OP-ED: Can national solidarity solve our race problems?

On Oct. 16, 1901, President Theodore Roosevelt invited Booker T. Washington to dine at the White House. As Edmund Morris relates in “Theodore Rex,” many Americans were pleased with this precedent-shattering dinner. But not all. Definitely not all. In the South, disgust and vitriol shook the rafters. A sample of headlines: “Roosevelt Dines a Darkey” and “Our Coon-Flavored President.”
Philadelphia, PAphillytrib.com

Andre’a Rhoads talks youth poet laureate role, plans for the future

As Andre’a Rhoads settles into her new role as Philadelphia’s youth poet laureate, one of the events she said she is looking forward to is the poetry slams. “I’m looking forward to the poetry slams,” Rhoads said. “I’ve never been a part of a poetry slam before, I’ve never participated in one or found one, so I’m very excited to do that.”
Politicsclevelandurbannews.com

Cleveland's Karamu House receives a grant to restore Langston Hughes' residence in Cleveland for aspiring artists...Hughes was a famous poet, playwright, novelist, and social activist...Karamu House is the oldest African-America theater in the US

Pictured is the late poet and playwright Langston Hughes, also a social activist, Black columnist, avid story teller, and famed Black novelist who wrote fiction books. The $75,000 grant is part of a $3 million grant from the National Trust for Historic Preservation to help restore African-American landmarks and will be used to restore Hughes' former apartment residence for use as short-term housing for emerging artists of color to reside to study art-in-residence, Karamu officials said.
CelebritiesTennessee Tribune

1960s Civil Rights Activist Robert Moses Has Died

(AP)–Robert Parris Moses, a civil rights activist who was shot at and endured beatings and jail while leading Black voter registration drives in the American South during the 1960s and later helped improve minority education in math, has died. He was 86. Moses, who was widely referred to as Bob,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy