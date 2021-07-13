Damianos Sotheby’s International Realty Announces Sale of Casa Mia, Paradise Island Estate for $25.5 Million

July 22,2021 - Providenciales, Turks & Caicos Islands. The TCI real estate market is seemingly 'too hot to handle' as we witness yet another record-breaking quarter in sales volume along with pending/under construction sales not recorded within this amount! This first half of the year has just closed out with a staggering $328M in sales volume which is normally TCI's yearly sales volume - in a very strong year! That's a 105% increase over last years 2nd Quarter with an average price increase of 26%. All segments of the market saw increases contributing to this incredible spike in sales. Significant sales noted in this 2ndQ were, Turtle Tail Estate $20.25M, Villa Salacia $16M, Casa Tremer $7.995M, and The Estate at Grace Bay Club G504 $5M.