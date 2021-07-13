Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

Damianos Sotheby’s International Realty Announces Sale of Casa Mia, Paradise Island Estate for $25.5 Million

luxuryrealestate.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARADISE ISLAND, THE BAHAMAS – Damianos Sotheby’s International Realty is proud to announce the sale of Casa Mia, Ocean Club Estates, Paradise Island, The Bahamas for $25,500,000. George Damianos represented the seller and The Ansell Group represented the buyer, Damianos Sotheby’s International Realty. Casa Mia, architecturally distinct two-story estate set...

www.luxuryrealestate.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paradise Island#Sotheby#Oceanfront#Ocean Club Estates#The Ansell Group#European#Viking
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Real Estatevermontbiz.com

Peerage Realty acquires majority stake in Four Seasons Sotheby's

Vermont Business Magazine Four Seasons Sotheby's International Realty announced today a strategic partnership with Peerage Realty Partners Inc. Peerage Realty, based in North York, Ontario, has acquired a majority partnership interest in Four Seasons Sotheby's International Realty, the leading premium real estate brokerage in Vermont and New Hampshire. Financial terms were not disclosed.
Marketsthedallasnews.net

Turks & Caicos 2nd Quarter Market Report 2021 by Turks & Caicos Sotheby's International Realty

July 22,2021 - Providenciales, Turks & Caicos Islands. The TCI real estate market is seemingly 'too hot to handle' as we witness yet another record-breaking quarter in sales volume along with pending/under construction sales not recorded within this amount! This first half of the year has just closed out with a staggering $328M in sales volume which is normally TCI's yearly sales volume - in a very strong year! That's a 105% increase over last years 2nd Quarter with an average price increase of 26%. All segments of the market saw increases contributing to this incredible spike in sales. Significant sales noted in this 2ndQ were, Turtle Tail Estate $20.25M, Villa Salacia $16M, Casa Tremer $7.995M, and The Estate at Grace Bay Club G504 $5M.
Kansas City, KSshawneemissionpost.com

Bash & Co. Sotheby’s International Realty: Secrets of staging a modern home

As I shared in a previous column, real estate professionals agree that staging a home is a must! Not only does it improve the impression of your home for potential buyers both in person and in photos, but as a seller it often increases your ROI by several percentage points. In today’s market, contemporary and modern home designs are some of the most popular but staging these properties can sometimes be a challenge! We have put together some tricks of the trade for staging a modern, minimalist home effectively.
YogaForbes

The $35 Million Estate Modeled on Monet’s Garden

This $35 million California compound is sure to make a good impression: Its grounds were inspired by Claude Monet’s famous garden in Giverny, France. Madzia/Getty Images; Hilton & Hyland/Willis Allen Real Estate. At $35 million, the property is a cost-effective way to experience Monet: The artist’s water lily paintings have...
Chicago, ILyieldpro.com

Interra Realty brokers $5 million sale of 40-unit rental community in Chicago’s Rogers Park Neighborhood

Interra Realty, a Chicago-based commercial real estate investment services firm, announced it brokered the $5.025 million sale of 7363-83 N. Winchester Ave., a two-building, 40-unit rental community in Chicago’s Rogers Park neighborhood. The price per unit was $125,625. Senior Managing Partner Joe Smazal represented the confidential seller and buyer, procuring...
Tucson, AZrealestatedaily-news.com

Advisors in Real Estate arranges Net-Leased Sale in Tucson for $3.08 Million

TUCSON, ARIZONA -- 8275 N Silverbell Road Units 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, & 9, a net- leased property, sold for $3,084,000 ($276 PSF). Located southeast of Continental Reserve Loop and Silverbell Road, the property was 100% occupied by such tenants as Growlers Tap House, Tucson Orthopaedic Institute, F 45, Dignity Health and Project 520 Dance Studio when it sold.
Real EstatePosted by
The Press

SDS Capital Group And Vintage Realty Announce First Close For American South Real Estate Fund II

LOS ANGELES, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The management of the American South Real Estate Fund II (ASREF II) Fund, an impact fund focused on revitalizing distressed communities of color throughout the South, today announced the $28 million close of initial funding to support their launch of the American South Real Estate Fund II (ASREF II). This Fund will invest in ten Southern states: Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.
Chicago, ILrejournals.com

Marshall Bennett Institute of Real Estate announces new realty scholarship fund

The Marshall Bennett Institute of Real Estate at Roosevelt University (MBIRE) today announced that DL3 Realty, a Chicago-based minority-owned development firm, has established a new DL3 Realty Impact Scholarship Fund that will award $10,000 in scholarships annually to underrepresented students pursuing a graduate certificate in real estate development. Two qualified applicants to the certificate program will be awarded $5,000 each, beginning with the 2021-22 academic year.
Reno, NVluxuryrealestate.com

Judy and Paul Loosli Join Sierra Sotheby’s International Realty in Reno

RENO, NV - Sierra Sotheby’s International Realty is pleased to welcome Judy and Paul Loosli to their talented team of Reno-based associates. They join our team from Berkshire Hathaway. For the Loosli’s, real estate is a family affair. With a successful real estate broker father in San Jose and a...
Seattle, WAluxuryrealestate.com

Betsy Q Terry and Jane Powers of Ewing and Clark, Inc. Announce Sale of Elegant Custom Built Estate for $13.3 Million

SEATTLE, WA - On June 30, On June 30, Betsy Q Terry and Jane Powers closed on a sale in Washington Park, Seattle, Washington for $13,300,000 to an undisclosed purchaser. The home was custom built in 2010, consisted of 8,970 square feet and boasted views of Lake Washington. This represents the highest sale in Seattle this year and Jane and Betsy’s fourth sale over $10,000,000 in the past six months.
Scottsdale, AZluxuryrealestate.com

Laura Lester and Rhonda Claxton of Silverleaf Realty Sell Contemporary Resort-style Estate in DC Ranch for $4.25 Million

SCOTTSDALE, AZ - Sold by Laura Lester and Rhonda Claxton of Silverleaf Realty, this timeless, contemporary resort-style estate borders the golf course in the exclusive Country Club of the DC Ranch neighborhood. Surrounded by spectacular mountains and a lush golf course, this exceptional estate was designed by international award-winning architect, Bing Hu and is situated on a lot that offers privacy, views and distinctive desert living.
Tennisluxuryrealestate.com

Just Listed | Alluring in Andros Isle | 8708 Treasure Cay

Celebrate the 𝗟𝗢𝗚𝗜𝗖 of Home ECHOnomics... Come see this charming pool home with a large yard and stylish interior situated on the largest lot in Andros Isles' ''Preserve''. Stunning!. Laid out over beautiful preserve and lakes, Andros Isle features a 10,000 square foot clubhouse plus a ballroom, pool tables, exercise...
Chatham, MAluxuryrealestate.com

John Pappalardo of Chatham Properties Group Sells Seaside Estate with Wondrous Views for $6.75 Million

CHATHAM, MA - Chatham Properties Group is pleased to announce the sale of 93 Old Wharf Road, Chatham, MA, for $6,750,000, represented by John Pappalardo. With commanding views of Chatham Harbor and the Atlantic Ocean, this seaside estate offers the very best of coastal living. It's a pleasure to watch the boats make their way through the harbor and the wildlife along the water's edge from this remarkable vantage point.
Worldirei.com

Madison International Realty and Griffin Real Estate form German logistics JV

Griffin Real Estate and Madison International Realty have formed a joint venture for their first investments together in Germany. With Griffin’s development partner, Panattoni, a European logistic developer, the firms will develop two build-to-suit properties, with a footprint area of more than 7,000 square meters (75,350 square feet) and 9,100 square meters (97,950 square feet), respectively, that have been leased to Amazon on a 15-year lease with combined investment volume over €80 million ($95 million).
Siesta Key, FLcltampa.com

Siesta Key’s $5.8 million ‘Casa de Flamingo’ comes with an indoor-outdoor lap pool

A massive mansion currently on the market on the north end of Siesta Key sports arguably one of the coolest pools on Florida's Gulf Coast. Located at 3482 Flamingo Ave., the 4,152-square-foot "Casa de Flamingo" was finished in 2019, and though the outside may resemble an "Indiana Jones" set piece bolted onto the side of a warehouse, the home is actually pretty remarkable on the inside.

Comments / 0

Community Policy