Damianos Sotheby’s International Realty Announces Sale of Casa Mia, Paradise Island Estate for $25.5 Million
PARADISE ISLAND, THE BAHAMAS – Damianos Sotheby’s International Realty is proud to announce the sale of Casa Mia, Ocean Club Estates, Paradise Island, The Bahamas for $25,500,000. George Damianos represented the seller and The Ansell Group represented the buyer, Damianos Sotheby’s International Realty. Casa Mia, architecturally distinct two-story estate set...www.luxuryrealestate.com
Comments / 0