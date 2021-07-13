McConnell, Paul

Paul Lenton McConnell, age 102, of Smyrna, Georgia passed away Saturday, July 10, 2021. Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, July 17, 2021 at West Cobb Funeral Home and Crematory in Marietta with Dr. Randy Cheek officiating. Interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery in Marietta. A lifelong resident of Cobb County, Mr. McConnell graduated from Macland A and M (now McEachern High School). He was a veteran of the United States Army Air Corps, having served in the Pacific Theater during WWII. He retired from the H.J. Heinz Company after 27 years of employment, and was a longtime member of Olive Springs Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon for 62 years. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward Grant McConnell and Mary Taylor McConnell, his first wife, Evelyn Turner McConnell, his second wife, Marcelle Draper McConnell, 2 sons, Frederick Paul McConnell and Samuel Alan McConnell, and nine brothers and sisters. Survivors include: Daughter, Susan (Jim) Norris, Granddaughter, Angela Stanford (Jeff) Watts and Great Granddaughter, Sara Watts; Son, Scott (Glenda) Draper, Granddaughters, Jennifer, Jessica and Marcie Draper, and Great Granddaughter, Leilani Draper; Son, Barry (Shirley) Draper, Grandchildren, Tony (Ashley) Draper, Ashley (Jon) Sanchez and Cory (Heather) Draper, Great Grandchildren, Josh, Molly, Sam and Thomas Draper, and Maverick, Mila and Jameson Sanchez, and Rosie Draper, and many Nieces and Nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Paul McConnell's memory to MUST Ministries, P.O. Box 1717, Marietta, GA 30061 (www.mustministries.org) or to Sacred Journey Hospice, 138 Peach Drive, McDonough, GA 30253. The family will receive friends on Friday, July 16, 2021 from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm at West Cobb Funeral Home and Crematory in Marietta. Online guest book at www.westcobbfuneralhome.com.