Q: When was the first original map of the Town of Allen filed?

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – An investigation is underway after a fire broke out at the Watermere at Frisco Independent Senior Living Community. The fire was contained in the apartment of origin on the second floor due to the activation of the fire sprinkler system. Dispatch was alerted by the alarm company of a ‘water flow’ alarm at 9:36 a.m. The first unit arrived at the four-story building three minutes later. Frisco fire responded with two engines, one ladder truck, and one battalion chief on the due to it being what firefighters deem an “alarm investigation in a specialty risk structure.”