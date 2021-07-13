Simulation brings insight into the condo collapse
Engineers of all stripes have developed a sudden interest in building construction practices thanks to the collapse of Miami’s Champlain South Tower. There’s been a lot of speculation about the tragedy’s cause, but one of the most interesting attempts at analyzing the sequence of events is an animation on YouTube developed by South African architect Mike Bell. After a little over a week, the video has attracted well over a million views.www.designworldonline.com
