Beckhoff USA hires Don Shanklin as Great Lakes District Sales Manager

By Heather Hall
Design World Network
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDon Shanklin has joined the rapidly growing Beckhoff USA team as Great Lakes District Sales Manager. Based in the Cleveland area, Shanklin will work to boost market share gains and increase sales from wide-ranging manufacturers and machine builder OEMs throughout Ohio, Michigan, Indiana and northern Kentucky. He will focus on strategic Beckhoff accounts and oversee the established local sales and applications engineering group’s development efforts. He reports to Midwest Region manager Jake Schieffer.

