Elon Musk is in hot water...as per usual. On Monday, the outspoken billionaire, memelord, and Dogefather testified to the plaintiffs’ lawyer, Randall Baron, defending his company’s 2016 acquisition of SolarCity. He said, “I tried hard not to be the CEO at Tesla, but I had to or it would die.” It made me wonder: What did his team think when they heard that, and how did they feel? They haven’t returned my calls, unfortch, but I did talk to my Morning Brew coworkers. Here are their thoughts on the guy who also told Baron, “I don’t want to be the boss of anything.”