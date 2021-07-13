Fairbury Public Schools, Jefferson County sign off on School Resource Officer plan

FAIRBURY, NE — A southeast Nebraska school district will be getting a school resource officer as soon as possible. Jefferson County Sheriff Nick Georgi and Fairbury Public Schools Superintendent Stephen Grizzle signed a memorandum of understanding Tuesday morning, finalizing a deal that had been talked about for months. The Sheriff’s Office will offer a deputy as a school resource officer for 10 months out of the year and the school district will pay the sheriff’s office $3,170 per active month.