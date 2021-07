The Club Creek 2 Fire has fundamentally split into two fingers. The east finger is burning north over Boulder Creek and east up toward the previous Tripod Fire scar and First Butte Lookout. The west finger is burning north paralleling the Chewuch River where it has crossed the 8 Mile Ridge and just south of Paul Mountain. The majority of the left flank of the fire is lined with dozerline from the heel of the fire to First Creek Road which ties into Forest Road 140 leading to Buck Lake. The fire has burned past Buck Creek campground at this time with no damage. The north flank remains unchecked at this time. Retardant from very large air tankers, water scooping/dropping planes, water dropping fireboss planes, helicopters with buckets provide support to firefighters in all location of the fire. The Cub Creek Fire is estimated at 4,690 acres. The fire is burning north pushed by diurnal winds during the day and smoke pushed down south during the late evening and morning. If you witness the fire flaring up near any structures, call 911.