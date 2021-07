Beginning in October, St. Johns County will add an additional 1-cent tax to overnight stays in hotels, bringing the so-called “bed tax” there from 4- to 5-cents. The Tourist Development Tax, as it is formally known, is levied on short-term overnight stays at hotels and bed and breakfasts, and brings in about $13 million a year in revenue for the coastal county. When the tax hike goes into effect in October, the proceeds are forecast to rise to about $16 million a year.