Now Hiring: The Cleveland Film Company is Seeking Assistant Editors
The Cleveland Film Company is now hiring Assistant Editor Positions!. The Cleveland Film Company is seeking qualified applicants for Assistant Editor positions in order to meet our ever-increasing workload. This position requires a basic level of skill and a willingness to grow and learn under the current team. Assistant Editors may work on a variety of projects, many of which are commercials and documentaries covering a wide array of subjects and clients. The successful candidate will be collaborative, eager to learn new ways of working, service-oriented, and highly self-motivated.www.clevelandfilm.com
