Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lottery

Survival for babies born with a birth defect - a "post-code lottery"

EurekAlert
 14 days ago

Survival for a baby born with a birth defect - otherwise known as a congenital anomaly - is a "post-code lottery", according to scientists from 74 countries. A study published today in The Lancet, led by researchers from King's College London, examined the risk of mortality for nearly 4000 babies born with birth defects in 264 hospitals around the world. The study found babies born with birth defects involving the intestinal tract have a two in five chance of dying in a low-income country compared to one in five in a middle-income country and one in twenty in a high-income country.

www.eurekalert.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birth Defects#Child Health#Global Health#Lancet#Geography#Paediatric Surgeon#King S College Hospital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Women's Health
News Break
Lottery
Related
Relationshipsabc7amarillo.com

Addicted America: Babies born into crisis

WASHINGTON (SBG) - The number of babies born in withdrawal has increased by 82% from 2010 to 2017, according to recent data from HHS. Doctors blame the stigma of drug use and a lack of resources for mothers not getting help, as the opioid epidemic hurts the most vulnerable. Mothers...
Women's Healthdistrictchronicles.com

Lauren Burnham Baby Birth – Later Hospitalized for Postpartum Health Complications!

“Bachelor”: Lauren Burnham & Arie Luyendyk Jr. Bring Newborn Home. Lauren Burnham shouldn’t be feeling too rosy after coming down with a nasty case of mastitis. According to husband Arie Luyendyk Jr., the 29-year-old mother of three is within the hospital to suppress painful irritation in her breast tissue. He shared an image of Lauren within the hospital mattress to his Instagram Story, writing, “Not good, mastitis is getting worse even on antibiotics. Hate this for her.”
FitnessEurekAlert

Study shows diet causes 84% drop in troublesome menopausal symptoms--without drugs

WASHINGTON--A new study, published by the North American Menopause Society in the journal Menopause, found a plant-based diet rich in soy reduces moderate-to-severe hot flashes by 84%, from nearly five per day to fewer than one per day. During the 12-week study, nearly 60% of women became totally free of moderate-to-severe hot flashes. Overall hot flashes (including mild ones) decreased by 79%.
Women's HealthUnion Democrat

Baby boom or bust? How the pandemic has changed pregnancy and birth rates.

Early in the pandemic, there were predictions that stay-at-home orders would spawn a baby boom. “Nine months after folks are forced to hunker down and ride out a natural disaster, the birth rate suddenly spikes,” explained an article on Fatherly, a parenting news website. “Whether it’s the boredom...or the sense of impending doom, there’s something about these situations that makes people do what comes naturally.”
Women's Healthkmuw.org

Baby Bust: Explaining The Declining U.S. Birth Rate

The U.S. birthrate fell by 4 percent in 2020, hitting a record low, according to the Centers for Disease Control.People are having fewer children than the 2.1 needed to maintain a steady population. That’s been true for years across all domestic communities. According to a Brookings analysis, “U.S. fertility rates...
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Bell's palsy IS linked to the COVID-19 vaccine: Man, 61, developed rare facial paralysis that occurs in just 0.02% of patients after both shots of Pfizer

COVID-19 vaccines are linked to the risk of developing Bell's palsy, a new report from the UK's National Health Service (NHS) suggests. Researchers detailed the case of a 61-year-old man in England who receive both doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. After each dose, he developed facial paralysis shortly thereafter,...
Women's HealthTelegraph

Birth rate will take years to recover from Covid baby bust

Populations will take years to recover from a Covid baby bust as delayed weddings, job worries and multiple Covid waves put couples off starting families, analysts have warned. A V-shaped recovery from the plunge in global births is “highly unlikely” as the pandemic worsens deteriorating demographics that threaten to cripple...
Family RelationshipsPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Eisenhower Family Birth Center welcomes 100th baby

Two Coachella Valley parents are celebrating the birth of their son. Christina Vu and Eric Diaz welcomed their baby boy at the Eisenhower Health Birthing Center earlier this week. The proud parents say their newborn was due today, but came early, adding "he wanted to be the 100th baby." His arrival comes less than two The post Eisenhower Family Birth Center welcomes 100th baby appeared first on KESQ.
Women's HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Premature births cost Australia $1.4billion a year including huge costs of defects and delayed education amid 'unacceptable' rise in unnecessary elective caesareans

It's the billion-dollar problem causing serious issues for Australian children and raising alarms for policy-makers. A new study by the Women and Infants Research Foundation and the Australian Preterm Birth Prevention Alliance has put the annual cost of premature births at $1.4 billion. A quarter of the cost identified in...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

99% of People Who Die From COVID Have This in Common

One of the least-heralded benefits of a COVID-19 vaccine is that it can not only help prevent you from getting coronavirus, but minimize the impact if you do contract the virus through a "breakthrough" infection. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on Meet the Press yesterday to reveal what 99% of recent COVID deaths have in common. Read on for four life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Says Watch for These Delayed Side Effects

Since the end of 2020, public health experts and medical professionals have been warning people in the U.S. about the most common COVID vaccine side effects. That way, once they were rolled out widely, none of us would be alarmed about experiencing a fever, headache, fatigue, soreness or redness at the injection site, etc. But some side effects have emerged since then that have caused more concern. In mid-April, for example, use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was paused temporarily amid reports of rare blood clots, some of which were fatal. After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) determined the benefits of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine outweighed the risks, the FDA added a warning to that vaccine about the potential for clotting complications. Now, the two other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S., Pfizer and Moderna, have gotten new warnings, courtesy of the FDA. If you got either of those vaccines, the FDA now says there are three delayed side effects you should look out for.
Public HealthFox News

Why some vaccinated people are dying of COVID-19

As the Delta variant of the coronavirus surges through the U.K., almost half of the country's recent COVID-19 deaths are of people who have been vaccinated. But doctors and scientists aren't sounding the alarm about the apparently high proportion of deaths among the vaccinated population. On the contrary, they say...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You Have the New COVID Variant

With a new COVID-19 variant proving "more transmissible"—and breakthrough cases possible, though apparently unlikely, even after vaccination—it's important to stay on top of any new symptoms you may be experiencing, since they could be coronavirus. By now, you may know the core symptoms of the traditional virus, but experts in the UK are saying that the new variant may have some additional hallmarks that are different. Read on so you can spot all the symptoms—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Study suggests vitamin B12 as a SARS-CoV-2 antiviral

Researchers in the UK and Spain have used a novel drug screening approach to identify compounds that could serve as effective antivirals against severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) – the agent that causes coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). The team used a quantum-inspired device in combination with a more...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Best Life

Pfizer Says Its Vaccine Starts Losing Efficacy After This Long

As time goes on, experts continue to collect data on how the protection provided by the COVID vaccines fares over longer periods. Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson have all found evidence that suggests their vaccines continue to provide substantial protection for up to six months, but there's still a question of what happens after that. Now, Pfizer is saying immunity may wane over time in the face of the more infectious Delta variant, and the company announced it would be seeking authorization for a third booster shot of its vaccine in August.
Medical SciencePosted by
American Council on Science and Health

Could We Be Wrong About Ivermectin And COVID-19?

While effective vaccines are an incredibly important part of the COVID-19 solution, none are completely effective, and so we do need anti-virals to reduce the severity of those who become infected. There have been many candidates that have come and gone, most recently Ivermectin as we have written. A new study published in PLOS Medicine looks at the design of these studies and suggests that in the urgency to treat, we did not craft well-designed studies to demonstrate efficacy.

Comments / 0

Community Policy