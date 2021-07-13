Cancel
US June Consumer Price Index rose faster than expected

FXStreet.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFinancial markets from stocks to bonds to cryptocurrencies have been fixated on inflation readings as the economy reheats. The U.S. Consumer Price Index jumped by 5.4% in the 12 months through June, exceeding the 4.9% increase expected by economists. Core CPI, which excludes food and energy prices, rose 4.5% year...

