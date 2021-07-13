Cancel
Medical & Biotech

So far, so not-so-good: Neurologists slow to warm up to Biogen’s Alzheimer drug Aduhelm, study finds

By Beth Snyder Bulik
FiercePharma
 11 days ago

Neurologists are thinking about Biogen’s newly approved Alzheimer’s drug, but so far it’s mostly just that—thoughts. While almost 90% of neurologists are moderately or highly aware of Aduhelm, only 3% have written prescriptions so far, according to Spherix Global Insights latest data. Even more concerning? Only about one fourth (27%) plan to prescribe the drug in the next few months.

