Local artist presents 2 short videos in KC Fringe

Kansas City-based poet and critic Alexej Savreux announces the premiere of a triple-feature at the 2021 Kansas City Virtual Fringe Festival from July 18th to August 1st. Mr. Savreux is participating in both the visual arts and film sections of this year’s festival. For the film portion of this year’s Fringe, Mr. Savreux is showing a double-feature: Joy of Life, an eleven and a half minute black and white poetic narrative detailing life in his art studio in 2019, and Ok, it’s ok, it will be Ok a six-minute short done on a budget of fewer than seventeen dollars with a friend running a small camera while Savreux talks about his philosophy of why and how life is ok while he drinks a milkshake in Kansas.