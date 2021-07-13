Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kansas City, KS

Local artist presents 2 short videos in KC Fringe

By Bob Evans
kcapplauds.net
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKansas City-based poet and critic Alexej Savreux announces the premiere of a triple-feature at the 2021 Kansas City Virtual Fringe Festival from July 18th to August 1st. Mr. Savreux is participating in both the visual arts and film sections of this year’s festival. For the film portion of this year’s Fringe, Mr. Savreux is showing a double-feature: Joy of Life, an eleven and a half minute black and white poetic narrative detailing life in his art studio in 2019, and Ok, it’s ok, it will be Ok a six-minute short done on a budget of fewer than seventeen dollars with a friend running a small camera while Savreux talks about his philosophy of why and how life is ok while he drinks a milkshake in Kansas.

www.kcapplauds.net

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
Kansas City, KS
Entertainment
Kansas City, KS
Government
Local
Kansas Entertainment
City
Kansas City, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fringe#Visual Arts#Art Studio#Movies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
News Break
Arts
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

Pelosi appoints Kinzinger to 1/6 House select committee

(CNN) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Sunday she has appointed GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger to the House select committee to investigate the January 6 attack on the US Capitol, bolstering the Republican presence on the panel after GOP leadership pulled its appointees last week. "Today, I am announcing the...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Hill

China says relationship with US at 'stalemate' amid high-level talks

Chinese officials on Monday went on the offensive amid high-level talks with the U.S., blaming Washington for causing a "stalemate" in relations between the two countries. Vice Foreign Minister Xie Feng accused the Biden administration of attempting tamp down Chinese development during talks with U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, The Associated Press reports. Sherman is the highest-ranking Biden administration official to visit China.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Hill

Civil Rights pioneer Robert Moses dies at 86

Robert Moses, a pioneer of the Civil Rights movement of the 1960s, has died at the age of 86, the Associated Press reported on Sunday. An associate told the AP that Moses’s wife, Janet Moses, said her husband died Sunday morning in Hollywood, Fla. The cause of death was not determined.
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Tensions in Tunisia after president suspends parliament

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Tunisian troops surrounded parliament and blocked its speaker from entering after the president suspended the legislature and fired the prime minister following violent nationwide protests over the country’s economic troubles and virus crisis. Protesters celebrated President Kais Saied’s decision late Sunday night, shouting with joy, honking...

Comments / 0

Community Policy