Narrowing down the best spots to visit in Honolulu is no easy task, so it is clear to see why this list has taken up just more than one article. With so much to do on the island, choosing the best of the best was a tough process. Since most travelers will have only a limited amount of time to take it all in, I have provided a few more of my favorite spots to help you plan. Read on to learn more about what to do when visiting Honolulu.