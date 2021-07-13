Cancel
By Jack Pilgrim
 14 days ago

Jack Pilgrim 11:00pm July 13, 2021. Kofi Cockburn will be making his final decision on Friday, July 16, the Illinois standout announced Tuesday. Announcement coming this Friday 07/16/21 ?? — Kofi Cockburn (@kxng_alpha) July 13, 2021 The 7-foot, 285-pound center announced he would be pulling his name out of the draft on July 6 and told ESPN's Jonathan Givony that he…

Sources Say Podcast Ep. 108: Kofi Cockburn set to announce, the latest on CJ Fredrick’s injury

KSR’s Jack Pilgrim is joined by Shawn Smith of Go Big Blue Country to discuss Illinois star center Kofi Cockburn’s scheduled decision on Friday and the latest on Kentucky’s chances. Then, the Sources Say crew breaks down the latest on CJ Fredrick’s minor surgery that will keep him out the majority of the summer (but won’t impact his eligibility when the season begins).
Basketballkentuckysportsradio.com

BREAKING: Kofi Cockburn to announce final decision on Friday

Kofi Cockburn will be making his final decision on Friday, July 16, the Illinois standout announced Tuesday. The 7-foot, 285-pound center announced he would be pulling his name out of the draft on July 6 and told ESPN’s Jonathan Givony that he would strongly consider UK for what is expected to be his final season of college basketball.
Kentucky Statekentuckysportsradio.com

Kofi Cockburn could provide Kentucky with elite efficiency

John Calipari’s NWO-like offseason might not be done yet. On Tuesday, Kofi Cockburn announced that his future plans will be written in stone soon when the five-man announces his junior season playing intentions. All signs point to the physical specimen and former top-50 recruiting returning to Illinois or transferring to Kentucky. No matter what he decides, Cockburn will be one of the best players in college basketball next season.
Kentucky Statekentuckysportsradio.com

An update on Kentucky’s shot at Jalen Duren

Since telling you Kentucky is out of the Kofi Cockburn sweepstakes yesterday, I did some digging to see how realistic those Jalen Duren dreams are, and if John Calipari has a shot at signing his first No. 1 overall recruit since Skal Labissiere from the 2015 class. Duren’s camp has...
