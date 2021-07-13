Cancel
Clarke to Administer Village-wide Mosquito Spray the Evening of Thursday, July 15th

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClarke Environmental will administer a village-wide spray for adult mosquito control during the evening of Thursday, July 15th (weather conditions permitting). This application is aimed at reducing the number of recently emerging mosquitos in the area. Those wishing to be alerted by Clarke Mosquito prior to the administration of a spray treatment can submit their request by visiting www.clarkeportal.com/hotline and selecting “Register for Service Notifications”. Individuals can also use this link to report nuisance mosquitoes or standing water. These services are also available through calling the Clarke hotline at 800-942-2555.

