Clarke to Administer Village-wide Mosquito Spray the Evening of Thursday, July 15th

--Steven Smith of CHI St. Gabriel's Health in a release Wednesday is reminding patients and others coming to the hospital that even though the state has ended the state mandated mask mandate the Center for Disease Control has not. The CDC is still recommending masks for healthcare facilities like hospitals, care centers, assisted living facility and nurshing homes that are requiring masks be worn. Smith understands that this is difficult for some who have forgone the masks after the mandate was lifted. But as a result of the CDC regulations all patients and visitors arriving at the hospital must still wear a mask and talk to a screener about symptoms before checking in and seeing their doctor at the clinic or visitng a patient in the hospital. Smith and the entire staff at CHI St. Gabriel's Health thanks all for their understanding at this time.