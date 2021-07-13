An Interview With The Atlanta-Based Alternative Pop Group, REPTILE ROOM!
Meet the Atlanta-based alternative pop group Reptile Room! Their newest single, “Disappear” was released last month. The three members of Reptile Room have had vast experience in the realm of music, from working on a Grammy-winning Ariana Grande album to producing music for Post Malone & Tyla Yaweh’s tour. Since the trio’s formation, Reptile Room has licensed music with Redbull, SyFy, E! and more. With a feature in Forbes, previous support from EDM artists Tiesto and Kaskade, and a fresh record deal with Vere & ADA, Reptile Room are optimistically poised to share their addictively sticky pop on their own terms, and then some.music.allaccess.com
