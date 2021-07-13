Remembering Anthony Bourdain
“Welcome to my world,” Anthony Bourdain would say in the opening to his 2002 Food Network show, “A Cook’s Tour.”. The celebrity chef rose to fame in 2000 with the publication of his best-selling book “Kitchen Confidential,” a behind-the-scenes exposé of the culinary world. He won the hearts of viewers with that 2002 television debut and continued his ascent to becoming America’s guide to global cuisines. With his frankness and caustic humor, he invited audiences to join him as he trekked across the world. There was nothing he wouldn’t do — from getting inked on screen at a house party to swallowing the still-beating heart of a cobra in Ho Chi Minh City.www.bostonglobe.com
