Remembering Anthony Bourdain

The new documentary 'Roadrunner' explores his life, but also his death. Morgan Neville's documentary Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain is, yes, a tribute to the chef, writer, and television host that celebrates his legacy and impact. It's also an open wound of a film that reckons with the grief and anger Bourdain left behind when he died by suicide in 2018. The emotions from Bourdain's friends and colleagues who speak with Neville are laid bare: There is sorrow, yes, but also resentment and anger from the likes of restaurateur David Chang, artist David Choe, Queens of the Stone Age's Josh Homme, and musician and painter John Lurie, as well as the producers and directors of Bourdain's many television shows. It often feels like a cinematic wake, one that is still raw.