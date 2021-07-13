Annoyingly, I persevere

On the day my mother died at age 91, she was lucid as ever in that hospital bed. She said she was reviewing her life, and concluded that she lived in the most exciting era in history. She shared her thoughts with me, never referring to the car accident that placed her in her present situation. She talked about the “marvelous” inventions and scientific discoveries and research that had occurred — the computer, microwaves, color TV and movies, commercial airplanes, and the automobile.