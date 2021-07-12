Cancel
Cranford, NJ

Raymond Dudley Ward

 17 days ago

Raymond Dudley Ward, age 93, of West Windsor, New Jersey passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 8, 2021. Ray was born on November 29, 1927 in the N.J. Homeopathic Hospital, East Orange, NJ to parents Benjamin and Edna Ward. He graduated from Montclair Academy and Panzer College of Physical Education. He began his public-school physical education teaching career in the Belleville, NJ school system and then moved to the Cranford, NJ school system from where he eventually retired. Ray coached baseball teams, refereed high school basketball games and umpired high school baseball games. His approach to teaching and coaching was to encourage the students and players to do their best, develop their skills and knowledge of the sport, and to have fun doing so.

