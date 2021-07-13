Mayor Bowser Announces Second Round of Take the Shot, DC Giveaway Winners

(Washington, DC) – Today, Mayor Bowser announced the second round of winners from the Take the Shot, DC Giveaway. All DC residents who are 18 and older and who received their first or only shot of the COVID-19 vaccine at the RISE Demonstration Center at St. Elizabeths, Anacostia High School, or Ron Brown High School on or after June 19 were eligible to enter the Take the Shot, DC Giveaway. Residents who are not yet vaccinated and want to enter the Take the Shot DC, Giveaway are reminded that they can enter through Saturday, July 17.