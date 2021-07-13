Fairbank council receives Water System improvements update from City Engineer
FAIRBANK — City Council members received an update at their regular meeting Monday on cost estimates for planned improvements to the city's water system. City Engineer Jon Biederman reviewed a main project and two alternate projects for the council's consideration. The work is being made possible through the availability of a federal COVID-19 infrastructure relief grant that is based on the population of Fairbank.
