Nose Drops with Genetically Modified Bacteria Protect Against Meningitis

By Michelle Taylor
laboratoryequipment.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA successful Phase 1 clinical trial that has been over five years in the making is the first to show nose drops containing genetically modified bacteria could help prevent meningitis and other types of deadly infections. Meningitis occurs in people of all age groups, but mostly affects infants, young children...

#Meningitis#Neisseria#Clostridium#Laboratory Equipment
