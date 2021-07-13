Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Immigration

Where space exploration meets the cartels and their drug trafficking

By Yami Virgin
CBS Austin
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePLAYA BAGDAD, MEXICO — Distract, divide and conquer... that’s been the plan cartels have carried out during the past seven months, according to the DEA. A surge of migrants has allowed them to smuggle more drugs than ever before while federal agents are stretched thin. We traveled to a location where cameras don’t often go, right across from an area called Playa Bagdad that has become more lucrative for the cartels. We are talking about Boca Chica, home of the SpaceX control center.

cbsaustin.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Cartels#Space Exploration#Cartel#Drug Trafficking#Dea#Game Wardens#Spacex Facility
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
SpaceX
News Break
Economy
News Break
Immigration
News Break
Industry
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
News Break
Walmart
Related
Public SafetyKGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Drug cartel factions in Tamaulipas announce truce, “Long live Peace!”

CIUDAD VICTORIA, Mexico (AP) — Apparently, even the most bloodthirsty drug gangs in Mexico can get tired of aimless killing. Three of the warring factions of the Gulf drug cartel announced Monday that they have reached an agreement on a truce, after gunmen randomly killed 15 bystanders in the border city of Reynosa in June.
Laredo, TXtexasborderbusiness.com

Laredo CBP Officers Seize Cocaine Worth Over $715K at World Trade Bridge

LAREDO, Texas — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Office of Field Operations (OFO) officers seized narcotics in one enforcement action that totaled over $715,000 in street value. “As our frontline CBP officers enforce more than 400 laws on behalf of more than 40 federal agencies, their vigilance and ever-present...
Law EnforcementSFGate

Over 300 pounds of marijuana seized in Laredo smuggling attempt

The United States Border Patrol Laredo Sector said that over 300 pounds of marijuana was seized on Tuesday. The USBP said that Laredo North Station agents were on the Rio Grande riverbanks when they discovered six individuals. Agents said these subjects were carrying large bundles of suspected narcotics while in...
Monterey County, CAKSBW.com

Law enforcement finds a ton of weed grown by drug cartel

SALINAS, Calif. — Just a week after Monterey County drug agents confiscated 3.5 tons of illegal pot plants, the same agents hauled in another 3-tons of illegal plants Wednesday. Law enforcement officers say they uncovered two unlicensed grow operations off Jolon road near Fort Hunter Liggett. More than two-tons were...
Des Moines, IAkhqa.com

27 charged in joint investigation of drug trafficking organization

DES MOINES, Iowa — Twenty-seven people are facing federal criminal charges as part of a joint federal and state investigation of a heroin and fentanyl drug trafficking organization. Most of the defendants were arrested on July 21, 2021. Three individuals have yet to be arrested. The following are charged with...
ImmigrationPosted by
Daily Mail

Border Patrol agents discover five undocumented migrants hiding inside tractor-trailer at highway checkpoint near US-Mexico border in Texas

At least five migrants were found hiding inside a rental truck during a roadside inspection near the United States-Mexico border in Texas, U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced. Agents from U.S. Border Patrol's Laredo Sector on Monday night checked a tractor-trailer on U.S. Highway 35 north of Laredo, Texas, and...
Middle EastPublic Radio International PRI

Syria’s rise in trafficking illegal drugs

Captagon is a party drug containing amphetamines. Those who use it claim that with one pill, they can dance all weekend. Its popularity has been a boon for war-torn Syria, which has become a major producer of captagon. Host Marco Werman speaks with Jason Palmer, host of the podcast The Intelligence at The Economist.
Dallas, TXHerald Democrat

Drug trafficker gets 168 months in fed prison

An Ohio man has been sentenced to federal prison for drug trafficking violations in the Eastern District of Texas. Austin Seymour, 26, of Uniontown, Ohio, pleaded guilty on Jan. 26, 2021 to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances and was sentenced to 168 months in federal prison by U.S. District Judge Sean D. Jordan.
Law EnforcementPosted by
Sara A. Carter

Frmr DEA Special Ops: Mexican and Chinese drug cartels ‘engaged in a sustained, deadly assault against our youth’

Subscribe to The Sara Carter Show Podcast on Apple, Spotify, IHeart or wherever you get your podcasts. Sara Carter invited Derek Maltz onto the Sara Carter Show to talk fentanyl in her latest episode. Maltz was a apecial agent in charge of the New York Drug Enforcement Task Force. Then, he headed the Drug Enforcement Agency Special Operations Division from May 2005 through July 2014.
Richmond, VAwydaily.com

Member of International Drug Trafficking Conspiracy Convicted

NORFOLK — On Friday, July 16, a federal jury convicted a man who was a member of an international drug trafficking conspiracy. Juan Gabriel Rodriguez-Preciado, 43 of Kennewick, Wash., was convicted for his role in facilitating the trafficking of kilogram quantities of cocaine between a Mexican cartel and a regional drug trafficking organization (DTO).
Laredo, TXkgns.tv

Agents find undocumented immigrants hiding in train

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A routine train inspection near Cotulla leads to the discovery of over a dozen undocumented immigrants. Border Patrol agents searched a Kansas City Southern Train and discovered several people attempting to conceal themselves between the boxcars. After the train came to a stop, 17 undocumented individuals...
Energy IndustryBusiness Insider

Mexico's Drug Cartels Are Stealing Oil Again

Fueled by copious sums of drug money, large cartels have taken control of large swathes of Mexico and for over a decade have been challenging the rule of law and the state. The systemic theft of crude oil and derivative products, most notably the theft of gasoline, has long plagued Mexico’s hydrocarbon sector with it estimated that organized crime groups are earning up to $400 million annually from the theft of petroleum and refined products. The scale of the problem was highlighted by Mexico’s national oil company Pemex, estimating in early 2018 that oil theft was costing it more than $1.6 billion annually. Petroleum theft, including refined products, in the violence-driven Latin American country typically is performed using illegal pipeline taps. Dwindling petroleum output and heavy indebtedness along with rampant fuel theft was severely impacting the national oil company’s performance. By 2018 the problem was so severe that during that year alone it was estimated that a record number of 14,910 illegal taps were identified on its 10,563-mile-long pipeline network. Mexico’s national oil company estimated that during 2018 it was losing around 74,000 barrels of crude oil daily to petroleum thieves, known locally as huachicoleros. The situation was so severe that police intervention was insufficient and the Mexican army was called upon to confront thieves sporting military-grade automatic weapons in light armored vehicles. Such a substantial volume of petroleum theft was sharply impacting Mexico’s economy where over 2% of gross domestic product and around 6% of export income is generated by the oil industry.

Comments / 0

Community Policy