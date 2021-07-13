Mesquite plans budget workshop for July 17

Mesquite, TX – July 13, 2021 – The City of Mesquite has scheduled the annual City Council and Staff Budget Workshop for Saturday, July 17 beginning at 8 a.m. At the workshop, staff and city council will begin making plans for next year’s budget. Presentations will include details on City programs and services from department directors, as well as the results of the budget survey that was recently completed by the public. View the proposed budget for fiscal year 2021 – 2022.

The workshop is open to the public and will be held in Training Rooms A and B at City Hall, 757 N. Galloway Ave. The public can watch the workshop on the City of Mesquite Facebook page or at www.cityofmesquite.com/WatchCouncilMeeting on the City’s website.

The public can visit www.cityofmesquite.com/Budget to learn more about the City’s budget.