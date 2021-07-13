Cancel
Mesquite, TX

Mesquite plans budget workshop for July 17

Mesquite, Texas
Mesquite, Texas
 14 days ago

Mesquite, TX – July 13, 2021 – The City of Mesquite has scheduled the annual City Council and Staff Budget Workshop for Saturday, July 17 beginning at 8 a.m. At the workshop, staff and city council will begin making plans for next year’s budget. Presentations will include details on City programs and services from department directors, as well as the results of the budget survey that was recently completed by the public. View the proposed budget for fiscal year 2021 – 2022.

The workshop is open to the public and will be held in Training Rooms A and B at City Hall, 757 N. Galloway Ave. The public can watch the workshop on the City of Mesquite Facebook page or at www.cityofmesquite.com/WatchCouncilMeeting on the City’s website.

The public can visit www.cityofmesquite.com/Budget to learn more about the City’s budget.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qzWXa_0avwk8Pv00

Comments / 0

Mesquite, Texas

Mesquite, Texas

Mesquite is a suburban city located east of the city of Dallas, Texas, in the United States. Most of the city is located in Dallas County, though a small portion extends into Kaufman County. As of 2019 census estimates, the population was 140,937, making it the 22nd-most populous city in the U.S. state of Texas. Mesquite is positioned at the crossroads of four major highways (Interstates 30, 635, 20, and U.S. Route 80), making locations such as downtown Dallas, Lake Ray Hubbard, Dallas Love Field, and DFW International Airport accessible.

