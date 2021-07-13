Selfie-Worthy Summer Hair: Tips On The Fight Against Humidity
Fighting humidity, no matter your hair texture, can be exhausting. It’s a battle that heats up with the summer temperatures, especially if you live in a high humidity location. I lived in Houston for 2 years and never could figure out how to beat the heat, so I ended up wearing ponytails pretty much every day during the summer. However, if we can just take a little extra time, invest in some quality products, and work on our skills, the fight against the frizz can be won. Let’s look at some tips for how to get rid of frizzy hair and get you back to feeling summer fabulous.primewomen.com
