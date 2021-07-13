Cancel
Goodhue, MN

Bear family opens The Bake Shoppe in Goodhue

 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGOODHUE – The City of Goodhue got a little bit sweeter with the opening of The Bake Shoppe on July 2. The bakery at 307 2nd Street is a family business owned by Alfred and Norma Bear and their daughter Lori Ann Bear, all of Goodhue. Other Bear daughters who help out at the business are Kaitlynn and Shana Bear. Assisting the family with managing the bakery are Mary Shenk of Lake City and Charlene Heatwole of Belle-chester. Alfred Bear is also the owner of Bear’s Overhead Doors in Goodhue.

