Smorgasbar Beer Garden Opens at Harborside on the Jersey City riverfront

(JERSEY CITY, NJ) -- Jersey City has its favorite waterfront bar back, but better than ever! Smorgasburg, which opened its first New Jersey location of its popular outdoor market on Saturdays at Harborside in late May, doubled down on its commitment to Jersey City last weekend with the opening of the outdoor beer garden at 3 Second Street. The soft opening was just in time for hundreds of people to enjoy the picture-perfect views of the July 4 fireworks.