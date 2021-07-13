The Friends for Abbott Marshlands Announces Reopening of Tulpehaking Nature Center

(PRINCETON, NJ) -- The Friends for Abbott Marshlands has announced the Tulpehaking Nature Center’s limited reopening on weekends. The hours are 10:00am to 4:00pm on Saturday and 1:00pm to 4:00pm on Sunday from now through the end of August. In the ongoing photographic exhibit on display, “Wisdom of Trees: The Art and Science of Trees,” photographers Patricia Bender and Dr. Mary Alessio Leck explore the art, life, and science of trees, our marvelous sentinels of the forest.