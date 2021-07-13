Dr Jeanne Hoeft Will Retire As Vice President for Academic Affairs and Dean

After 13 years of service as President & CEO of United Way of Northwest Louisiana, Dr. Bruce Willson Jr., announces his retirement, effective the first quarter of 2022. Dr. Willson assumed his position as President & CEO in April 2008. With more than a decade of service to Northwest Louisiana, he has assembled a dedicated staff and helped the agency refine its mission and strategy. The net effect of his work has resulted in major outcomes for the agency and the region in the areas of health, education, financial stability, and essential needs. Under his leadership, United Way of Northwest Louisiana opened enrollment for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, introduced the ALICE Report, re-established the 211 health and human service hotline, and opened the Shreveport Financial Empowerment Center in partnership with the City of Shreveport.