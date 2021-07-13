Cancel
Overland Park, KS

Dr Jeanne Hoeft Will Retire As Vice President for Academic Affairs and Dean

By Saint Paul School of Theology
spst.edu
 14 days ago

With mixed emotions, I write to report that Dr Jeanne Hoeft, Vice President for Academic Affairs and Dean, has announced her decision to retire from her administrative duties at the conclusion of the 2021 – 2022 academic year. Her absence from the Dean's Office will be keenly felt by all of us.

www.spst.edu

Overland Park, KS
Saint Paul, KS
Overland Park, KS
Kansas Business
