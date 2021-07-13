Cancel
San Antonio, TX

Viral Video Of A Texas Teen’s Golf Ball Struck By Lightning!

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust seeing this lightning strike will make you jump! Some teens learned the hard way that when nasty weather moves in, it’s time to head INSIDE! They were hitting balls at a TopGolf in San Antonio Texas recently when a thunderstorm started to brew. As you’ll see in this news piece from KSAT-12, lightning struck one of their small golf balls mid air! This is insane because the teens were basically holding LIGHTNING RODS! Thank god no one was hurt~

