Halsey has announced they will no longer be doing interviews after a magazine “deliberately disrespected” their preferred pronouns and shared one of their quotes out of context.The singer shared her dismay with Allure magazine on Wednesday after the outlet featured her in its August cover story, published last week.In the first of a series of tweets, the 26-year-old, who welcomed their first child with boyfriend Alev Aydin last week, and who previously announced their decision to use she/they pronouns, called out the magazine’s choice to omit the gender-neutral pronoun from the story.“Hey @Allure_magazine. First your writer made a focal point...