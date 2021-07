In 1981, Richard Marx was an 18-year-old aspiring musician from Chicago who was in his senior year at high school when he got an unexpected phone call from hitmaker Lionel Richie. It turned out Richie came across Marx's demo tape that was passed on through a friend of a friend of a friend, etc. Impressed by what he heard on the recording, Richie encouraged Marx to finish high school and move to Los Angeles to kickstart his career—he even spoke to Marx's parents during their visit to L.A. right after a performance he did with his then-group the Commodores.