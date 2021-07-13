Laura Ellington

Draper and Kramer, Incorporated, a national full-service real estate firm, is pleased to announce it has named Suzanne Weiss as senior vice president, commercial mortgage servicing, for its Commercial Finance Group. An industry veteran with nearly 30 years of experience in commercial finance, Weiss will oversee a group of five other servicers and have primary responsibility for servicing Draper and Kramer’s $3.5 billion commercial loan portfolio, including loans held by third-party borrowers, as well as debt used to finance Draper and Kramer’s own multifamily acquisitions and developments.