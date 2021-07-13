Cancel
Business

Laura Ellington

bizjournals
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLaura Ellington joined Fisher Development as Vice President of Project Development, where she's leading the charge to expand and diversify the Company’s portfolio of clients and construction projects. During Laura’s 27-year career in the AEC industry, she has built a stellar reputation by successfully opening up new strategic opportunities in the Life Sciences, Healthcare, Education and hospitality sectors. We look forward to Laura’s collaborative approach and infectious enthusiasm to help grow Fisher’s footprint in Northern California.

#Fisher Development#Project Development#Company#The Life Sciences#Healthcare
BusinessGenomeWeb

Vizgen: Bob Koshgarian

Spatial genomics firm Vizgen has hired Bob Koshgarian as VP of operations to manage manufacturing and supply chain strategies. Koshgarian has previous experience managing operations at CytoLogix and Roche Diagnostics. He holds an MBA from Harvard Business School.
Businessmedicaldesignandoutsourcing.com

New Mountain Capital to acquire Flexan

New Mountain Capital’s ILC Dover today announced that it has reached a definitive agreement to acquire Flexan for an undisclosed amount. Lincolnshire, Ill.–based Flexan is a contract design and manufacturing company specializing in high-precision silicone, rubber and thermoplastic components for the medical device industry. The acquisition will allow both companies to serve a broader client base in the medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.
BusinessMySanAntonio

Maestro Health Announces New CEO for Next Phase of Company Growth

CHICAGO (PRWEB) July 26, 2021. After nearly two years at the helm, Craig Maloney, current CEO of Maestro Health, has decided to pursue a new opportunity. Under his leadership, Maestro Health successfully navigated a transformation of the organization, building new management teams, and overall, pushing healthcare innovation. We are grateful for all his contributions and wish him well.
Businesstvtechnology.com

Nexstar Hires Lee Ann Gliha as EVP and CFO

IRVING, Texas—Nexstar has announced that Lee Ann Gliha has been hired as the company's executive vice president and chief financial officer. When she assumes her new job on August 9, Gliha will oversee all financial aspects of the company’s business, including internal and external financial reporting, internal audit, compliance and controls, investor relations, and treasury and capital markets functions, and will take a prominent role in strategic planning, business development, and mergers and acquisitions.
Softwarebizjournals

Milwaukee-based recruiting software firm Circa buys DiversityJobs

Circa, a Milwaukee-based recruiting software company formerly known as LocalJobNetwork, has acquired Colorado-based DiversityJobs, according to a Wednesday announcement. Founded in 1994, Circa is owned by Infosoft Group LLC. In addition to recruiting products, it provides technology for complying with the U.S. Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs (OFCCP), which requires federal contractors to take affirmative action and follow non-discrimination laws in hiring.
BusinessFrankfort Times

IFCO appoints Iñigo Canalejo as Vice President, ESG

Mr. Canalejo joins IFCO to further build on its intrinsically sustainable business model and to ensure delivering against the company’s ambitious ESG strategy. IFCO , the world’s leading provider of Reusable Plastic Containers (RPCs) for fresh food packaging, appoints Iñigo Canalejo as Vice President, ESG (Environmental, Social & Governance) as of August 1st. IFCO is strongly committed to its ESG strategy and to making the world’s fresh grocery supply chain sustainable.
Businessmobihealthnews.com

Komodo Health scoops up market access software company Breakaway Partners

This morning Komodo Health, a data analytics company focused on the medical field, announced the acquisition of life science market access software company Breakaway Partners for an undisclosed sum. The news comes just months after Komodo closed a whopping $220 million Series E funding round, which boosted its valuation to over $3.3 billion.
Businessngtnews.com

Randy Larkin to Lead Sales for Galileo Compression USA

Galileo Compression USA is adding Randy Larkin to its team as the vice president of sales. With more than 35 years diverse experience in oil and gas midstream and energy services in technical, business development and executive management roles, he will support the growth of sales and distribution of the company’s compression solutions suite.
Businesswashingtonexec.com

Michael Agrillo Joins MindPetal as EVP, COO

Digital modernization service provider MindPetal has hired Michael Agrillo as executive vice president and chief operating officer. Agrillo brings more than 25 years of experience managing federal technology contractors, including 17 years as executive vice president of OnPoint. For the past four years, he served as COO of Information International Associates.
BusinessPosted by
The Press

Bender CCP and Unico Mechanical Expand Footprint and Capabilities in the Pacific Northwest with Acquisition of S&S Welding

VERNON Calif., July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bender CCP, a leading provider of turnkey engineering, machining and field repair services in the Western region, announced today that it has acquired S&S Welding of Kent, Washington. S&S Welding brings more than 45 years of experience and allows Bender CCP to expand capabilities such as premier tooling, metal fabrication and aerospace tooling services for a range of customers in the Pacific NW including Boeing and SpaceX.
Chicago, ILyieldpro.com

Commercial finance veteran Suzanne Weiss joins Draper and Kramer as senior vice president

Draper and Kramer, Incorporated, a national full-service real estate firm, is pleased to announce it has named Suzanne Weiss as senior vice president, commercial mortgage servicing, for its Commercial Finance Group. An industry veteran with nearly 30 years of experience in commercial finance, Weiss will oversee a group of five other servicers and have primary responsibility for servicing Draper and Kramer’s $3.5 billion commercial loan portfolio, including loans held by third-party borrowers, as well as debt used to finance Draper and Kramer’s own multifamily acquisitions and developments.
Businessirei.com

AXA IM Alts raises €1.9b for life sciences investments in Europe

AXA IM Alts has secured €1.9 billion ($2.2 billion) of equity in the past seven months to accelerate investments into the life sciences sector. The fund was significantly oversubscribed, with capital coming from a range of clients from North America, Asia and Europe. Life sciences is an emerging but high...
Businessfoodmanufacturing.com

Utz Brands Appoints New CFO, COO, CPO

HANOVER, PA — Utz Brands, Inc., a leading U.S. manufacturer of branded salty snacks, announced several changes to its executive management team on July 26. The announcements reflect the company’s ongoing process of evaluating capabilities needed in its management team to better position Utz for its next phase of growth.
AgricultureUniversity of Florida

Shellhouse Appointed to Board of Directors for National Agricultural Organization

Press release courtesy of National Agricultural Alumni and Development Association (NAADA) St. Paul, MN (July 19, 2021) – Jarred Shellhouse, Strategic Communications Manager for the College of Agricultural and Life Sciences at the University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences, was appointed to a one-year term on the Board of Directors for the National Agricultural Alumni and Development Association (NAADA). Shellhouse will serve as a Director at Large and be appointed to special projects throughout the year.
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

ERYTECH to Participate in the BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. ERYTECH to Participate in the BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference. Cambridge, MA (U.S.) and Lyon (France), July 27, 2021 –ERYTECH Pharma (Nasdaq & Euronext: ERYP), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies by...
San Diego, CAStreetInsider.com

Tryp Therapeutics Appoints Robin Carhart-Harris, Ph.D. as SAB Chairman and Adds Daniel Clauw, M.D. as Scientific Advisor

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - July 26, 2021) - Tryp Therapeutics (CSE: TRYP) (OTCQB: TRYPF) ("Tryp"), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing psilocybin-based compounds for diseases with unmet medical needs through accelerated regulatory pathways, announced today the appointment of Robin Carhart-Harris, Ph.D. as Chairman of its Scientific Advisory Board ("SAB") and Daniel Clauw, M.D. as a new member of the SAB.
Businessfsrmagazine.com

The Cheesecake Factory Appoints Khanh 'Connie' Collins to Board of Directors

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated today announced the expansion of its Board of Directors from nine to 10 members and appointed Khanh “Connie” Collins as an independent member. Ms. Collins will also serve on the Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee of the Board and will stand for election at the 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders.
San Diego, CAStreetInsider.com

PerkinElmer (PKI) Acquires BioLegend for $5.25B

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. PerkinElmer (NYSE: PKI) announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire BioLegend, a leading, global provider of life science antibodies and reagents, for approximately $5.25 billion in a combination of cash and stock, subject to certain adjustments.
San Diego, CAbiopharma-reporter.com

PerkinElmer to acquire antibody and reagent company BioLegend for $5bn

PerkinElmer will make the largest transaction in its history with the acquisition of California’s BioLegend for $5.25bn. As a global provider of life science antibodies and reagents, privately-held BioLegend has more than 700 employees (primarily in the US) with estimated 2022 revenues of $380m and a manufacturing facility in San Diego, California.
Real Estatemyleaderpaper.com

Main Key Realty - Laura Lohman

Big boost: Lohman of Main Key Realty sees great value in social media. Realtor Laura Lohman of Main Key Realty said she cannot stress enough the importance of social media in today’s market. “Social media is one of the most important and influential parts of the future of real estate,”...

