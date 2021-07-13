Laura Ellington
Laura Ellington joined Fisher Development as Vice President of Project Development, where she's leading the charge to expand and diversify the Company’s portfolio of clients and construction projects. During Laura’s 27-year career in the AEC industry, she has built a stellar reputation by successfully opening up new strategic opportunities in the Life Sciences, Healthcare, Education and hospitality sectors. We look forward to Laura’s collaborative approach and infectious enthusiasm to help grow Fisher’s footprint in Northern California.www.bizjournals.com
