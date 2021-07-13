Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

People on the Move

bizjournals
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDirector of Business Development & Marketing at Herrero Builders. Chip Jordan joins Herrero Builders as Director of Business Development and Marketing. He leads a strategic marketing communications team with an integrated approach to storytelling, brand positioning, and business development activities that drive growth for the firm. With nearly 20 years’ experience, Chip has championed sales efforts for firms on each side of the AEC industry equation (Architecture Engineering & Construction). He cares deeply about delivering high value customer experiences.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marketing Communications#Brand Positioning#Aec
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Architecture
News Break
Economy
News Break
Marketing
Related
Businesstheridgefieldpress.com

Adlucent Taps Two Industry Vets to Bolster Leadership Team, Accelerate Innovation

Performance marketing agency expands its leadership team to amplify results. Adlucent, a leading performance marketing agency focused on growing profitability for retailers and brands through cross-channel media solutions, has appointed Matt Zeiger vice president of technology and Ryan Gibson vice president of strategy. With decades of experience in their respective fields, the agency believes these leaders are uniquely qualified to shape new services that meet the evolving needs of Adlucent clients in the rapidly changing digital marketing landscape.
Businessbizjournals

Family Owned Business Awards: LC Vending Company

In 1953, Lofton Little founded L.C. Vending Co. with five coin-operated coffee machines. His son, Ladd Little, joined the company in 1961, and his grandson, Egan Little, joined the coffee service company in 1994. Egan Little still heads up the company's operations today, overseeing more than 1,200 machines on location.
Softwarebizjournals

Milwaukee-based recruiting software firm Circa buys DiversityJobs

Circa, a Milwaukee-based recruiting software company formerly known as LocalJobNetwork, has acquired Colorado-based DiversityJobs, according to a Wednesday announcement. Founded in 1994, Circa is owned by Infosoft Group LLC. In addition to recruiting products, it provides technology for complying with the U.S. Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs (OFCCP), which requires federal contractors to take affirmative action and follow non-discrimination laws in hiring.
Cary, NCbizjournals

Goodnight tells SAS employees company isn't for sale

A day after reports that Cary-based analytics giant SAS Institute was in “talks” to be bought out by semiconductor giant Broadcom, SAS CEO Jim Goodnight told his employees a deal isn’t happening. The company confirmed that Goodnight “sent a message to all employees in which he said "We are not...
Austin, TXMySanAntonio

Cover Desk Names Nick Berry as New Product and Marketing Manager

AUSTIN, Texas (PRWEB) July 26, 2021. Cover Desk is proud to announce Nick Berry as its new product and marketing manager. A sales and marketing expert with decades of experience in everything from advertising sales to manufacturing, technology, automation and product marketing, Berry brings an innate enthusiasm and broad marketing skillset to Cover Desk.
Cleveland, TXHouston Chronicle

World Synergy Ranked Among Top Global Managed Service Providers

CLEVELAND (PRWEB) July 26, 2021. For the past 15 years, MSPs from around the globe have submitted applications to be included on this prestigious and definitive listing. The Channel Futures MSP 501 survey examines organizational performance based on annual sales, recurring revenue, profit margins, revenue mix, growth opportunities, innovation, technology solutions supported, and company and customer demographics.
BusinessEntrepreneur

HCL Technologies Selected As a Strategic Launch Partner For Microsoft Cloud For Financial Services

HCL Technologies (HCL), a global technology company, on Monday, announced it was selected as a launch partner for Microsoft’s recently announced industry cloud: Microsoft Cloud for Financial Services. Microsoft Cloud for Financial Services brings together capabilities with multilayered security and comprehensive compliance coverage to deliver differentiated customer experiences, improve employee...
Marketsbostonnews.net

Intelligent Automation Market Is Likely to Experience a Tremendous Growth in Near Future | Accenture, Cognizant, Genpact, Capgemini

Intelligent process automation (IPA) is the application of artificial intelligence (AI) and related new technologies, such as cognitive automation, computer vision, and machine learning, to robotic procedure mechanization in order to make the distinction between people, robots, and systems more obvious. As a result of this convergence of technologies, end-users benefit from automation capabilities that significantly increase corporate value and competitive advantages. Digital process automation (DPA), robotic process automation (RPA), and artificial intelligence are the three main technologies that make up intelligent process automation (AI). Intelligent process automation has several advantages, including proper governance and risk reduction, coordination of work between robots, people, and systems, end-to-end visibility of processes and the customer journey, and agility and speed of process change, all of which contribute to its market adoption. Intelligent automation allows users to minimize labour expenses in their business operations while also assisting businesses in identifying and correcting skills gaps. Users can also employ intelligent automation to process large amounts of complex data and improve the speed and accuracy of human capabilities. Over the projected future, these factors are projected to propel the intelligent automation market forward.
Technologythefastmode.com

Shentel Selects CSG’s Cloud-based Field Service Management Solution

Shentel, a leading provider of telecoms services across the mid-Atlantic United States, has selected CSG’s cloud-based Field Service Management solution to accelerate the company’s business transformation and deliver critical, high-speed broadband services to rural and underserved markets. With CSG as the backbone of Shentel’s operating support systems, the company has...
Madison, WImononaeastside.com

Infrastructure Business Manager

The QTI Group has partnered with Saris Cycling to recruit and hire an Infrastructure Business Manager to lead and grow their successful. line of products that make cycling safer and more convenient for cyclists. In this role, you will be responsible for planning and building the strategy of the business unit and leading and managing sales and products teams.
Marketsmurphyshockeylaw.net

Waterway Transportation Solution Market Share 2021 With Top Manufacturers: , Accenture, Trans – I Technologies Inc., Bass Software, SAP, Venson Nautical Corporation

“A comprehensive research study perspective is applied to the Global Waterway Transportation Solution Market intending to deliver an absolute review of the industry assessing the latest industry updates, significant changes in business models, workflow patterns and scales. The study provides an unbiased data assessment of key aspects of the global Waterway Transportation Solution market particularly keeping the business approach in mind evaluating the strategic development concepts established as a part of the current Waterway Transportation Solution market scenario along with the growth prospects, total market share value and lastly exact valuation of the Waterway Transportation Solution industry. The study is compiled to deliver a forecast of the global Waterway Transportation Solution market inclusive of the associated growth predictions and assumption.
IndustryStreetInsider.com

Minerals Technologies (MTX) Announces Normerica Acquisition

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MTX) announced today that it has reached a definitive agreement to acquire Normerica Inc. ("Normerica"), a leading supplier of premium pet care products in North America. The transaction has closed effective today. Normerica,...
Marketsmurphyshockeylaw.net

Market Share of Testing as a Service (TaaS) Industry in 2021, with Estimates till 2026 | , Accenture, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Cognizant, Capgemini

“A comprehensive research study perspective is applied to the Global Testing as a Service (TaaS) Market intending to deliver an absolute review of the industry assessing the latest industry updates, significant changes in business models, workflow patterns and scales. The study provides an unbiased data assessment of key aspects of the global Testing as a Service (TaaS) market particularly keeping the business approach in mind evaluating the strategic development concepts established as a part of the current Testing as a Service (TaaS) market scenario along with the growth prospects, total market share value and lastly exact valuation of the Testing as a Service (TaaS) industry. The study is compiled to deliver a forecast of the global Testing as a Service (TaaS) market inclusive of the associated growth predictions and assumption.
Softwarethedallasnews.net

Enterprise Video Content Management Market Is Booming Worldwide with IBM, Microsoft, Avaya, Google

Stay up-to-date and exploit latest trends of Enterprise Video Content Management Market with latest edition released by AMA. A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Enterprise Video Content Management Market Outlook to 2026.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Enterprise Video Content Management market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Enterprise Video Content Management Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
SoftwareLas Vegas Herald

Marketing Automation Software Market to See Huge Growth by 2026 | Act-On, SAS, Salesfusion, Loopfuse

The Global Marketing Automation Software Market study describes how the technology industry is evolving and how major and emerging players in the industry are responding to long term opportunities and short-term challenges they face. One major attraction about Marketing Automation Software Industry is its growth rate. Many major technology players - including Act-On, SAS, Salesfusion, Loopfuse, Eloqua, Infusion Software, Inc., Hubspot, Inc., Marketo, Inc., Adobe Systems, Inc., Salesforce.Com, Inc., Act-On Software, Inc., IBM Corporation, Teradata, Activecampaign, Inc., Sharpspring, Inc., Silverpop, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation & ExactTarget etc have been looking into Marketing Automation Software as a way to increase their market share and reach towards consumers.
Businessaithority.com

Oktopost Secures $20 Million In Growth Equity Funding For B2B Social Media Marketing Platform

Funding from Expedition Growth Capital will accelerate product roadmap, expand customer success and grow sales & marketing resources to capitalise on burgeoning demand. Oktopost, the world’s only fully integrated platform for B2B social media marketing, employee advocacy and revenue attribution, announced today that it has secured a $20 million minority investment from London-headquartered growth equity firm Expedition Growth Capital. Prior to this round, the business had raised less than a million dollars and grown profitably since inception in 2013.
Businessbizjournals

S.F.'s Newfront, San Mateo's ABD plan to merge to form new $1.35B insurance brokerage

Newfront Insurance and ABD Insurance and Financial Services announced Thursday plans to merge into a $1.35 billion company. The new company will be called simply Newfront when the deal is completed next month. Post-merger, it will have about 600 employees. The combined company will have more than 10,000 clients and will write more than $2 billion in premiums each year.
Louisville, KYbizjournals

Louisville advertising agency adds to executive team

Mightily, a full-service advertising agency, has hired multi-award-winning creative director and industry veteran Kevin Price as chief experience officer. The addition of Price to the Mightily executive team further elevates the already strong suite of services provided by the Louisville-based agency, the company said in a news release. “Mightily has...
Austin, TXbizjournals

Austin's 8VC to build, invest in startups with storage giant Lineage Logistics

8VC became one of the biggest and most prominent venture capital firms in Austin almost as soon as it shifted its headquarters to the Texas capital from San Francisco. Now it’s formalizing a long-standing relationship with a refrigerated storage giant in an effort to identify emerging technologies seen as key to the shipping and logistics sector.

Comments / 0

Community Policy