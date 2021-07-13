People on the Move
Director of Business Development & Marketing at Herrero Builders. Chip Jordan joins Herrero Builders as Director of Business Development and Marketing. He leads a strategic marketing communications team with an integrated approach to storytelling, brand positioning, and business development activities that drive growth for the firm. With nearly 20 years’ experience, Chip has championed sales efforts for firms on each side of the AEC industry equation (Architecture Engineering & Construction). He cares deeply about delivering high value customer experiences.www.bizjournals.com
Comments / 0