Maureen Boyer
Studio Executive Director and Principal at Woods Bagot. Congratulations to Maureen Boyer, AIA, who has been promoted to Principal at Woods Bagot. Boyer, who will continue in her role as Executive Director of the San Francisco studio, is a recognized leader in the Bay Area and beyond. She was named one of the Northern California Real Estate Women of Influence by the S.F. Business Times. A powerful force in creating meaningful places, her portfolio includes new and adaptive reuse projects for clients such as Apple, Westfield, and Cypress Equities.www.bizjournals.com
