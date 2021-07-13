509-J prepares for summer school

The Aug. 2-20 Summer Acceleration program offers enrichment and credit recovery opportunities

The Jefferson County School District 509-J is gearing up for summer school, a program aimed at providing enrichment activities and credit recovery.

"There are lots of great engaging and motivational activities to promote learning and education," said 509-J Director of Curriculum and Instruction Melinda Boyle. "With remote learning, there was learning loss, and this is a great chance to recover some of that and get them started for the rest of the year."

The Summer Acceleration program is set for weekdays, Aug. 2-20 for 509-J students in all grades.

The program will be held at four locations: Jefferson County Middle School for K-8 students; Warm Springs K-8 Academy; Madras High School for ninth grade transition and credit recovery; and Bridges High School for credit recovery. Kindergarten students will attend from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays, and all others will attend 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The goal of Summer Acceleration is to provide academic support and enrichment for elementary students. For secondary students, the purpose is credit recovery and to help students recover learning loss. K-8 instruction will include STEAM Thematic Units focused on literacy, math and science.

A variety of community partners have stepped up to provide enrichment activities, including NASA, Intel, Central Oregon Community College High School Dual Credit Courses, Madras Aquatic Center, Trout Unlimited, Middle Deschutes Watershed, BEAT Theater, SNAP, ThinkWild, OMSI, Discover Your Forest, and Locavore Farms.

"Along with academic support for K-8 students, the three-week program will include swimming and field trips to OMSI and Erickson's Aircraft Museum, to mention a few," Boyle said.

The district has a partnership with COCC to offer Madras and Bridge high school students the opportunity to receive college and high school credit this summer. Classes include public speaking, college success, and first aid and BLS provider CPR. These classes are offered free of cost to students, thanks to a grant provided by the Oregon Community Foundation and the 509-J School District. For more information or to register, students may call the Madras COCC campus at 541-550-4100 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

State summer academic support grants fund the local Summer Acceleration program.

The district will provide transportation and meals to summer school students and will follow Oregon Ready Safe Schools guidance.

Summer Acceleration registration is open until Tuesday, July 20, and forms are available at the school district office, 445 SE Buff St. in Madras.