Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Madras, OR

509-J prepares for summer school

By Holly Scholz
Posted by 
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 13 days ago

The Aug. 2-20 Summer Acceleration program offers enrichment and credit recovery opportunities

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u9uNe_0avwfSdL00

The Jefferson County School District 509-J is gearing up for summer school, a program aimed at providing enrichment activities and credit recovery.

"There are lots of great engaging and motivational activities to promote learning and education," said 509-J Director of Curriculum and Instruction Melinda Boyle. "With remote learning, there was learning loss, and this is a great chance to recover some of that and get them started for the rest of the year."

The Summer Acceleration program is set for weekdays, Aug. 2-20 for 509-J students in all grades.

The program will be held at four locations: Jefferson County Middle School for K-8 students; Warm Springs K-8 Academy; Madras High School for ninth grade transition and credit recovery; and Bridges High School for credit recovery. Kindergarten students will attend from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays, and all others will attend 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The goal of Summer Acceleration is to provide academic support and enrichment for elementary students. For secondary students, the purpose is credit recovery and to help students recover learning loss. K-8 instruction will include STEAM Thematic Units focused on literacy, math and science.

A variety of community partners have stepped up to provide enrichment activities, including NASA, Intel, Central Oregon Community College High School Dual Credit Courses, Madras Aquatic Center, Trout Unlimited, Middle Deschutes Watershed, BEAT Theater, SNAP, ThinkWild, OMSI, Discover Your Forest, and Locavore Farms.

"Along with academic support for K-8 students, the three-week program will include swimming and field trips to OMSI and Erickson's Aircraft Museum, to mention a few," Boyle said.

The district has a partnership with COCC to offer Madras and Bridge high school students the opportunity to receive college and high school credit this summer. Classes include public speaking, college success, and first aid and BLS provider CPR. These classes are offered free of cost to students, thanks to a grant provided by the Oregon Community Foundation and the 509-J School District. For more information or to register, students may call the Madras COCC campus at 541-550-4100 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

State summer academic support grants fund the local Summer Acceleration program.

The district will provide transportation and meals to summer school students and will follow Oregon Ready Safe Schools guidance.

Summer Acceleration registration is open until Tuesday, July 20, and forms are available at the school district office, 445 SE Buff St. in Madras.

Comments / 0

Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
824
Followers
4K+
Post
191K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland Tribune offers enterprising reporting that attracts readers who are affluent, highly educated and committed to understanding local Portland Issues.

 https://pamplinmedia.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jefferson County, OR
Government
County
Jefferson County, OR
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Education
City
Madras, OR
Local
Oregon Government
Madras, OR
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer School#Elementary School#Madras High School#Bridges High School#Summer Acceleration#Madras Aquatic Center#Trout Unlimited#Theater#Thinkwild#Omsi#Bls#Cpr#Madras Cocc#Javascript
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Intel
News Break
NASA
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
Woodburn, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Relay for Life Mid-Valley upcoming

Relay for Live Mid-Valley, which includes Woodburn, Canby and Molalla, takes place at Wooden Shoe Saturday. The Mid-Valley Relay for Life is scheduled to take place 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, July 31, at Wooden Shoe Tulip Farm, 33814 S. Meridian Road, Woodburn. The event schedule includes an opening...
Newberg, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Opponents organizing against school board motions

With hot-button political issues on tap Aug. 10, effort underway to gather public comment. After Newberg School District board vice chairman Brian Shannon brought forth a trio of motions at a recent board meeting that seek to roll back inclusionary messaging and policies, a flood of reactions from the community began pouring in on social media and to board members' email inboxes.
Portland, ORPosted by
Lake Oswego Review

Portland's Laurelhurst Park homeless campers to be cleared

The City Council issues a joint statement saying the situation at the park threatens public health and safety.The Portland City Council announced Monday, July 26, that the large number of homeless people living in and near Laurelhurst Park in Southeast Portland soon will be moved. "City Council is unified in our decision to act immediately at Laurelhurst Park in the interests of public safety and public health," said the announcement signed by all five council members. The joint announcement released on July 26 said the situation at the park threatens public health and safety. It cited an undated by recent...
Oregon StatePosted by
Portland Tribune

Oregon student wins National Aspirations in Computing Award

Pauline Petersen, a junior at Lakeridge High School, has received a prestigious award from the National Center for Women in Information Technology.The National Center for Women in Information Technology has honored a local student with its National Aspirations in Computing Award. Pauline Petersen, a junior at Lakeridge High School, was selected as a national award recipient by the NCWIT — she is one of 400 — out of more than 4,000 applicants. Petersen is also a regional winner for Oregon and Southwest Washington. Award recipients are selected based on demonstrated interest and achievements in computing, leadership skills, academic...
Posted by
Portland Tribune

Mayors ask Clackamas County to use funding for supportive housing

Cities urge plugging gap left by an earlier revenue delay with American Rescue Plan Act dollars. Several mayors throughout Clackamas County sent a letter to county commissioners this week encouraging them to use American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding to mitigate homelessness through supportive housing services (SHS). The joint letter...
Prineville, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Ward Rhoden was a prominent lumber industry manager of Pine Products Corporation

Sisters mill manager Leon 'Pop' Forsythe hired Rhoden to help expand the small idle mill in Prineville. Charles Ward Rhoden was born in Carter County, Kentucky, on Sept. 2, 1900. His family moved to Colville, Washington, and he grew up in Colville. When he was old enough to enlist, he entered the U.S. Army near the end of World War I. After the Armistice, he attended business college in Spokane, Washington.
Woodburn, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

New firefighters onboard in Woodburn

Woodburn Fire District swore in two new firefighter paramedics during a July 21 ceremony. Woodburn Fire District announced that it has added two new firefighting paramedics this month. On Wednesday, July 21, the district swore in James Lang and Jerrod Schuch. The two will fill vacancies created by the retirements...
Woodburn, ORPosted by
Woodburn Independent

Woodburn's Fiesta Mexicana names grand marshal, court

Introducing Woodburn's Fiesta Mexicana Court and the Grand Marshal of its parade. Woodburn's Fiesta Mexicana is around the corner and some key announcements have been made as organizers are busy putting finishing touches on the event, which kicks off Aug. 7. Woodburn Community Relations Manager Maricela Guerrero said the 58-year...
Molalla, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Molalla council to consider adopting city slogan

City slogan, street sweeper, travel kiosks on agenda for Wednesday, July 28 City Council meeting. The Molalla City Council will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 28, for a regular meeting. Following the flag salute and roll call, the public will have a chance to comment for up to three...
Oregon City, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Assisted by planners, Oregon City developers skirt new code

Staff alerts homebuilders of emergency code amendments so subdivisions won't be subject to new requirements. Oregon City's mayor and city commissioners took city planning staff to task this week for alerting developers about forthcoming emergency code amendments so homebuilders could propose subdivisions without being subject to new requirements intended to promote public safety.

Comments / 0

Community Policy