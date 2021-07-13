Cancel
“Wannabe” my bride? Spice Girl Emma Bunton finally marries her longtime love

By Syndicated Content
hot96.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis past week has been exciting for Emma Bunton, and not just because she and the rest of the Spice Girls are celebrating the 25th anniversary of their single “Wannabe.”. It turns out that Emma, 45, secretly married her longtime partner and the father of her two children, Jade Jones, 42. Emma and Jade, a former member of the British group Damage who’s now a chef, have been dating since 1998 and became engaged in 2006. They share two children: Beau Lee Jones, 13, and Tate Lee Jones, 10.

