City of Aurora

Aurora, Colorado
Aurora, Colorado
 14 days ago
The Aurora Housing and Community Services Department announced today the launch of a neighborhood grant program consisting of three mini-grant opportunities for residents. The grant program supports neighborhood activities to promote sustainable neighborhood groups and the creation of strong neighborhood connections.

“The city is hopeful that these grants will help facilitate a greater sense of community in our neighborhoods,” said Jessica Prosser, director of Housing and Community Services. “Neighborhood gatherings are a positive and powerful way for people to connect and to build stronger, healthier and more cohesive communities.”

The mini-grants were inspired by input from residents, neighborhood groups and homeowner associations. Each mini-grant supports neighborhood activities and is available on a first-come, first-served basis.

• The Know Your Neighbor Mini-Grant provides a $100 gift card toward a small neighborhood block party or cleanup event, giving resources to support connections and bring neighbors together. This grant is available until funds are depleted.

• The Printing Assistance Mini-Grant covers the cost of flyers and posters to help promote a neighborhood event. This grant is available until funds are depleted.

• The Small Neighborhood Activity Mini-Grant offers up to $250 to develop more sustainable neighborhood groups and organize a larger-scale neighborhood event(s). The deadline to apply for this grant is Sept. 15.

Residents may apply for more than one grant and should apply at least three weeks before their event. The grants do not fund religious, political or personal/private parties. To see the full details of each grant and to apply, visit AuroraGov.org/Mini-Grants.

In addition to these grants, those planning a neighborhood gathering involving a street closure must apply for a block party permit at AuroraGov.org/BlockParty. Barricades are provided for the event at no cost to the resident on a first-come, first-served basis to ensure parties can be held safely.

Residents may contact their neighborhood liaison with questions about the grants or block party permits by searching for their designated neighborhood liaison at AuroraGov.org/PropertyInfo.

The City of Aurora is a Home Rule Municipality located in Arapahoe, Adams, and Douglas counties, Colorado, United States.

