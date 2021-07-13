Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

DSS Europe 2021 to go ahead with in-person event in September

inavateonthenet.net
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDigital Signage Summit (DSS) Europe 2021 will go ahead as a full, in-person event at end of September. It will take place on 29-30 Sept at Hilton Munich Airport. The theme of DSS Europe 2021 is ‘The New Agenda’. The rules of digital signage have changed, and the pandemic has had a marked effect on how displays are deployed within retail, DOOH, transport and other sectors.

www.inavateonthenet.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dss#Lg Electronics#Software#Dss Europe 2021#Dooh#The Innovation Stage#Red Bull#Digital Signage#Iiyama#Intuiface#Lg Electronics#Lindy Littlebit#Admira Digital Networks#Emea#Coo Cso#B Tema Per Mandorf#Umdasch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Retail
News Break
Economy
Place
Europe
Related
EnvironmentTire Business

Apollo conducts global sustainability summit

GURUGRAM, India — More than 700 people from 30 countries took part in a summit on sustainability conducted by Apollo Tyres Ltd. Apollo's Global Partners' Summit 2021 focused on the usage of recycled and renewable materials, with the theme "Sustainability in uncertainty — the challenges ahead." The summit was held...
BusinessPosted by
The Press

Mach49 Catalyzes Growth in Sustainability-Focused Venture Building and Investing for Global 1000 Partners

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Mach49, the growth incubator for global businesses, highlights its clients' expanding commitment to investments across sustainable energy, climate tech, EV and sustainable mobility, circular economy, and intelligent infrastructure. Mach49 partners with leading multinationals to build their own internal incubators and accelerators to drive organic growth. The team also helps global businesses design and launch their internal corporate venture capital (CVC) activities — investing, partnering, and M&A. All of Mach49's clients regard sustainability as an important part of their agenda. Clients focused on groundbreaking sustainability ventures and investments include Halliburton Labs of Halliburton Company; TDK Ventures of TDK Corporation; SE Ventures from Schneider Electric; Hitachi; LIXIL Corporation; and RWE Energy; among others.
Video Gamesgamesindustry.biz

GDC 2022 announced as in-person event

Game Developers Conference organizer Informa Tech today announced that next year's show would return to being an in-person event after two years of virtual shows. GDC 2022 will see the conference return to the Moscone Center in San Francisco from March 21 through March 25. In the press release announcing...
Worldhospitalitynet.org

Hospitality Industry First As HSMAI Europe Student Council Launches In September 2021

Vital industry initiative aims to support hospitality undergraduates’ and graduates’ professional growth, harness entrepreneurial skills and directly connect them with peer-groups and hospitality brands across the UK and Europe. The Student Council will also help to overcome the industry’s challenge of attracting talent and raise the profile of the industry.
Businessinavateonthenet.net

Ligra appointed as Italian distributor for Fulcrum Acoustic

Loudspeaker technologies manufacturer, Fulcrum Acoustic, has appointed Ligra as its distributor for Italy, the latest international distributor to be appointed after an increase in demand for Fulcrum Acoustic. Gianluigi Cravedi, CEO, Ligra, commented: "We have been looking for innovative loudspeaker technologies to offer to our customers. Fulcrum's unique blend of...
Businessinavateonthenet.net

Clevertouch forges closer ties with Intel thanks to new member status

Clevertouch Technologies will expand its range of Intel based Clevertouch and Boxlight products after being named as a Gold member in Intel’s Market Ready Solutions scheme. Shaun Marklew, CTO of Boxlight and the Clevertouch Technologies brand [pictured above], said: “As we get used to the new hybrid working model, Clevertouch Technologies is driving innovation through our interactive and digital signage hardware, Clevershare for mobile collaboration and then ClevertouchLive software linking all our hardware together to give one seamless solution controlled by a single log in from anywhere. Collaborating with Intel, our product innovation is set to continue at a rapid pace.”
RetailNintendo Life

Game Builder Garage Gets A September Retail Release In Europe

It's a bit of a trend for hit Indie games to start life as download exclusives, enjoy impressive sales and then bring out a physical edition months later - for collectors it's become the norm. It's a little surprising to see Nintendo do the same thing, in Europe on this occasion.
Technologyinavateonthenet.net

Research finds future workplace tech only interests office-based staff

Survey results have shown that deskless workers (those working in field service, logistics or production) rate the relevance of digital technologies and trends for their everyday working life, such as IoT, AR, and AI , lower than their office- or desk-based counterparts. The survey, conducted by YouGov on behalf of...
Businessinavateonthenet.net

Bill Stewart joins Project Audio Visual as technical and support head

Bill Stewart has been appointed as Project Audio Visual’s head of technical support services, with the objective of overhauling the company’s service and support structure with new practices for the hybrid workspace. Stewart joins Project Audio Visual with more than nine years of experience in technical support and over 150...
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Network Consulting Market is Going to Boom with Alcatel-Lucent, Getronics, Infosys

Stay up-to-date and exploit latest trends of Network Consulting Market with latest edition released by AMA. A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Network Consulting Market Outlook to 2026.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Network Consulting market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Network Consulting Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Intelligent Automation Market Is Likely to Experience a Tremendous Growth in Near Future | Accenture, Cognizant, Genpact, Capgemini

Intelligent process automation (IPA) is the application of artificial intelligence (AI) and related new technologies, such as cognitive automation, computer vision, and machine learning, to robotic procedure mechanization in order to make the distinction between people, robots, and systems more obvious. As a result of this convergence of technologies, end-users benefit from automation capabilities that significantly increase corporate value and competitive advantages. Digital process automation (DPA), robotic process automation (RPA), and artificial intelligence are the three main technologies that make up intelligent process automation (AI). Intelligent process automation has several advantages, including proper governance and risk reduction, coordination of work between robots, people, and systems, end-to-end visibility of processes and the customer journey, and agility and speed of process change, all of which contribute to its market adoption. Intelligent automation allows users to minimize labour expenses in their business operations while also assisting businesses in identifying and correcting skills gaps. Users can also employ intelligent automation to process large amounts of complex data and improve the speed and accuracy of human capabilities. Over the projected future, these factors are projected to propel the intelligent automation market forward.
TrafficLas Vegas Herald

Transportation Consulting Service Market Is Booming Worldwide with Atkins, AlixPartners, Penstein Group

Stay up-to-date and exploit latest trends of Transportation Consulting Service Market with latest edition released by AMA. A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Transportation Consulting Service Market Outlook to 2026.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Transportation Consulting Service market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Transportation Consulting Service Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
Marketsthedallasnews.net

Biometric Authentication & Identification Market to See Huge Growth by 2026 | Thales Group, Safran, Fujitsu, IriTech

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Biometric Authentication & Identification Market Outlook to 2026.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Biometric Authentication & Identification market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Biometric Authentication & Identification Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
SoftwareLas Vegas Herald

Industrial Software Market Booming Segments; Investors Seeking Growth | Autodesk, Siemens, SAP

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Industrial Software Market Insights, to 2026″ with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Industrial Software market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
SoftwareLas Vegas Herald

Enterprise Video Content Management Market Is Booming Worldwide with IBM, Microsoft, Avaya, Google

Stay up-to-date and exploit latest trends of Enterprise Video Content Management Market with latest edition released by AMA. A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Enterprise Video Content Management Market Outlook to 2026.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Enterprise Video Content Management market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Enterprise Video Content Management Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
SoftwareLas Vegas Herald

Blockchain Software Market is Going to Boom with IBM, Microsoft, Mastercard, Binance

Stay up-to-date and exploit latest trends of Blockchain Software Market with latest edition released by AMA. A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Blockchain Software Market Outlook to 2026.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Blockchain Software market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Blockchain Software Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
Technologybostonnews.net

Teleoperation Market to see Huge Growth by 2026 | Google, Nokia, Samsung, Asus

Stay up-to-date and exploit latest trends of Teleoperation Market with latest edition released by AMA. A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Teleoperation Market Outlook to 2026.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Teleoperation market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Teleoperation Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
Marketsmurphyshockeylaw.net

Market Share of Testing as a Service (TaaS) Industry in 2021, with Estimates till 2026 | , Accenture, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Cognizant, Capgemini

“A comprehensive research study perspective is applied to the Global Testing as a Service (TaaS) Market intending to deliver an absolute review of the industry assessing the latest industry updates, significant changes in business models, workflow patterns and scales. The study provides an unbiased data assessment of key aspects of the global Testing as a Service (TaaS) market particularly keeping the business approach in mind evaluating the strategic development concepts established as a part of the current Testing as a Service (TaaS) market scenario along with the growth prospects, total market share value and lastly exact valuation of the Testing as a Service (TaaS) industry. The study is compiled to deliver a forecast of the global Testing as a Service (TaaS) market inclusive of the associated growth predictions and assumption.

Comments / 0

Community Policy