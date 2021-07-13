Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pontiac, MI

Unlocking the Potential of Digital Value-Based Care Solutions in Congestive Heart Failure

ehrintelligence.com
 14 days ago

Each year over one-half a million patients are diagnosed with congestive heart failure (CHF) and, in total, more than five million Americans are currently living with a CHF diagnosis. This patient population has a particularly high readmission rate, with one estimate of the six-month readmission rate topping 40%. As such, clinicians and researchers have spent considerable effort devising interventions to reduce the likelihood of readmission for patients with CHF.

ehrintelligence.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Health
City
Pontiac, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Congestive Heart Failure#Americans#Chf#Veta Health#St Joseph Mercy Oakland
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Health
News Break
Technology
Related
Diseases & Treatmentspharmacytimes.com

The Role of Ivabradine in Patients with Heart Failure

Key opinion leaders in cardiology and pharmacy consider the role of ivabradine to reduce heart rate and lower the risk of hospitalization for patients with heart failure. Richard Mullvain, RPh, BCCP, BCPS, CCCC: I’m going to shift gears to something I’ve been looking forward to talking about: ivabradine. I’m going to call on Ryan to help us out. I’d love to hear your take on what a funny channel it is and how this works. I’ve been following this for quite a while, and I noticed that it was in the European guidelines a while ago, but it didn’t make it into the American guidelines. Now we have a mention of it in the update we saw this year. First, we’re going to discuss the role of ivabradine for reducing heart rates. You’ll be able to build on that. Talk about that mechanism of action for heart failure treatment. Also, where does ivabradine fit in with guideline-directed medical therapy? I’ll turn it over to you, Ryan.
Houston, TXHouston Chronicle

Pig study in Houston reveals possible treatment for heart failure

Cardiovascular researchers at the Texas Heart Institute report success using gene therapy to regrow the muscle cells of pigs with heart damage, a significant advance toward repairing the injured adult heart after a heart attack. In a pre-clinical study published June 30 in Science Translational Medicine, Houston researchers found that...
Diseases & TreatmentsHarvard Health

Will new guidelines for heart failure affect you?

Your heart is a muscular organ with four chambers. The right atrium and right ventricle collect oxygen-poor blood from the body and pump it to the lungs. The left atrium and left ventricle collect oxygenated blood from the lungs and pump it out to the body through an artery called the aorta. In a normally functioning heart, the left ventricle sends over half the blood within it out to the body every time the heart beats. The percentage of blood the left ventricle can pump is known as the ejection fraction.
Diseases & Treatmentshumblemusings.com

What Are the Common Types of Heart Failure?

Did you know that over 6 million adults in the US have heart failure? Caring for heart disease costs billions each year and shows no signs of slowing down. And the more you know about the types of heart failure, the more you can avoid becoming one of those 6 million adults.
HealthPosted by
Benzinga

scPharma's Furoscix Can Potentially Cut Hospital Admission/Readmission Costs For Heart Failure Patients

ScPharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SCPH) announced top-line results from its FREEDOM-HF study evaluating overall and heart failure-related costs of treating congestion in patients with chronic heart failure. Patients were treated with the Company's investigational Furoscix, post-discharge from the emergency department, compared to a historical comparator group treated with intravenous furosemide in...
Diseases & Treatmentspharmacytimes.com

The Recent FDA Approval of Vericiguat for Heart Failure

A thought leader in the pharmacologic management of heart failure, Alexandra Goncharenko, PharmD, BCPS, BCCP, reviews the mechanism of action of vericiguat and considers its place in the treatment landscape. Richard Mullvain, RPh, BCCP, BCPS, CCCC: There’s one more drug I want to talk about. This one has me a...
Health Servicesmhealthintelligence.com

Elevating Value-Based Care Requires the Right Provider Intelligence

As the ecosystem of healthcare delivery continues to evolve, the role of health plans is shifting. It’s a critical time for health plans to secure their position in value-based care (VBC) innovation and execution. There’s a significant opportunity for health plans to optimize provider targeting by using provider intelligence, that...
Health Servicesmhealthintelligence.com

Specialists are the Next Frontier of Health Plans’ Value-Based Care Agenda

In today’s fast-changing healthcare landscape, health plans are looking to value-based care (VBC) to drive savings, optimize utilization and enhance predictability. Yet while most VBC models are focused on primary care, a larger proportion of healthcare spending is on specialists. Significant opportunity exists for health plans to explore the largely untapped arena of specialist VBC contracting to advance their VBC goals.
Healthhealthitanalytics.com

Heart Failure Management Using a Digital Disease Platform

In 2016, the Netherlands Heart Network (NHN) started the “Care4Hearts” project in collaboration with Roche Diagnostics. The aim of the project was to reduce the readmissions of heart failure (HF) patients within 30 days by applying standardized interventions before discharge from the hospital, during discharge from the hospital, and in the home.
Healthehrintelligence.com

Keynote: Merging RPM With Mobile Health Strategies

The value of a remote patient monitoring program lies in its flexibility – and in the ability of healthcare administrators to think outside the box when imagining care at home. At Massachusetts-based South Shore Hospital, administrators dealing with the coronavirus pandemic saw an opportunity to integrate remote patient monitoring strategies with mobile integrated health concepts, creating a service that uses both connected health and in-person care to improve care management.
Technologyaithority.com

WellSky® Leads Movement for Connected, Intelligent Care Through Launch of Value-Based Care Suite That Powers Lower Costs, Better Outcomes

Global Technology And Analytics Company Delivers Innovative Solutions To Help Providers, Health Systems, And Payers Successfully Collaborate And Succeed In Value-based Care. WellSky, a global health and community care technology company, announced the next chapter in its ongoing mission to realize better healthcare outcomes: the launch of the WellSky Value-Based Care Suite. The new suite is built for provider, payer, and patient collaboration in value-based care environment, with a range of offerings that enable care coordination, interoperability, predictive insights, value-based agreements, and emerging health-at-home programs.
Healthehrintelligence.com

Industry Leadership: OSF Scales Deviceless RPM to Rising-risk Population

Provider organizations face challenges in providing scalable, preventative care to succeed in increasingly value-based contracts. How can Population Health leaders deliver enterprise-wide virtual care solutions to high and rising-risk patients to improve clinical and financial outcomes? View this on-demand session to hear from OSF's executives to learn how they built and implemented Deviceless Remote Patient Monitoring as an integral part of their virtual care strategy.
Healthehrintelligence.com

Keynote: Taking Remote Patient Monitoring to the Next Level

Finding success with a remote patient monitoring program means identifying the right patients and the right parameters. At Deaconess Health, that meant fine-tuning a program launched in 2018 with new technology and a direct link to the EMR, then selecting a specific group of patients with chronic care needs who would show improved clinical outcomes through care at home.
Healthtufts.edu

Unlocking Value through Virtualized Healthcare: Which Countries are Ready?

The state of digitization of healthcare delivery globally is quite uneven, spotted with patches of excellence and falling well short in others. Digitally administered medicine is yet to reach corners of the world where its need is the greatest. Our study spanning 46 countries, where we overlaid our measures of digitalization and healthcare capacity, reveals sweet spots for virtualized healthcare and how countries lagging in critical healthcare infrastructure can leapfrog by deploying digital mechanisms to provide quality healthcare to their masses.
Health Servicesehrintelligence.com

Panel: Making the Most Out of Remote Patient Monitoring

This on-demand panel discussion features two health systems who are using RPM to keep track of patients at home. We discuss how they created the platform, what populations they’ve chosen to monitor, what technology they’re using, what benchmarks they’re measuring and how they plan to sustain and scale the service.

Comments / 0

Community Policy